Carlos Alcaraz Breaks Silence on Dealing With Wimbledon Heartbreak While Catching Up With Jannik Sinner

Three weeks ago, Jannik Sinner pulled off the impossible by ending Carlos Alcaraz‘s 24-match winning streak at Wimbledon. Alcaraz started strong, taking the first set 6-4. But Sinner came back fiercely, winning the next three sets and claiming his first grass major. It was also sweet redemption after Paris. Despite the intense rivalry, their friendly and respectful relationship off the court remains constant. They’ve often spoken about their “beautiful relationship” in interviews and catch up like good friends.

Now, all eyes are on the Cincinnati Open, the next Masters 1000 event. Sinner will defend his title, while Alcaraz aims for another win before heading to the US Open. Both rested after Wimbledon due to fatigue and recovery. Practice is underway, and during a recent session, Sinner and Alcaraz shared a light chat. Cincinnati Open’s social media posted a clip of the World No. 1 and No. 2 talking about their time off. Sinner said he was back home in Italy, adding he did, “nothing crazy.” Alcaraz teased him with a similar reply but with more detail.

He told Sinner, “Nothing crazy. Yeah at home. I mean, I spent two weeks at home, one week in the south of Spain. It was nice. Three weeks in summer at home, you know, felt like bored. It was different. At least one year that I didn’t see, you know, all my friends, all the people, doing whatever they want.” This aligns with what fans know from his docuseries. Before big tournaments, Carlos Alcaraz likes to relax first with family, then with friends. During this break, his Instagram stories showed him enjoying a concert by Spanish rapper Daniel Heredia Vidal.

It was a well-needed break after that tough Wimbledon loss. Now, the stakes are higher with the US Open approaching, where Sinner defends his title again. Alcaraz must step up after a rough patch post-Wimbledon last year. He lifted the title at SW19 after a hard-fought win over Novak Djokovic. Later, in September, he returned to the court and defeated Sinner to claim the China Open title. But after that high, trophies became elusive. He struggled to secure another title until February, when he finally triumphed in Rotterdam.

He also battles to keep his No. 2 ranking and possibly overtake Jannik Sinner as Cincinnati begins. The 22-year-old is marking his 100th career week inside ATP’s Top 2, with 36 weeks at No. 1 and 64 at No. 2. Currently, No. 1 is 3,430 points ahead of Carlos Alcaraz, but he defends just 60 points. Meanwhile, Sinner defends 3,200 points from last year’s Cincinnati win. So now it’s down to how they fare in the coming weeks!

But beyond the rankings, Alcaraz has also openly expressed the value of his friendship with Sinner, making their bond clear amid their fierce rivalry.

Carlos Alcaraz opens up about the “rivalry” narrative in tennis

Published on August 1, the 22-year-old opened up to the Financial Times about the buzz around his rivalry with Jannik Sinner. “Trash-talking gets a lot of attention. People really like the idea that there is friction between us. That’s what sells,” he said. But behind the scenes, things are far friendlier. “Although tennis is an individual sport, we are with the same players every week, day in and day out… Jannik and I, who have had great battles on the court, see each other a lot off of it. We talk, we train together sometimes. And in the end you forge a good relationship, a beautiful relationship.”

Their rise on the ATP Tour has been nothing short of electric. It all began at the 2021 ATP Masters 1000 in Paris, where they exchanged a heartfelt wish to “compete more” against each other. Since then, their rivalry has become the must-watch event every time they step on court. The stakes? Always sky-high. But these two never disappoint. Carlos Alcaraz still leads their head-to-head 8-5, highlighted by an epic five-set victory in this year’s French Open final. That match capped a run where he notched five straight wins against the Italian.

He explains, “We want to win and beat each other, but then off court, being good people and getting along is another matter. For me that is one of the virtues and values of sport.” Their fierce battles spark excitement on court, but off it, respect and friendship reign supreme. It’s a rivalry with heart—exactly what the fans love to see.

Now that the Cincinnati Masters kicks off, could we expect the rivals to face off again before the US Open? Only time will tell! For now, it’s up to Carlos Alcaraz to show off how his break pays off in the upcoming tournament!