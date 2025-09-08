Carlos Alcaraz Calls Out Brutal ATP Scheduling After US Open Win: “It Never Stops”

The last Grand Slam of the season is officially over. Feels like just yesterday when the draw dropped, right? Days filled with curious eyes, wondering who’d take the spotlight and surprise us. But it was Carlos Alcaraz who stood tall, marching through the fortnight without dropping a set—until Jannik Sinner snatched the second set in their Sunday final. The match was a spectacle. The Spaniard dazzled, not only claiming redemption but also snatching the World No. 1 crown away from Sinner. While the Grand Slam curtain falls, the season for these stars isn’t over—and Alcaraz isn’t thrilled about that.

After beating Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Carlos had nothing but praise for his rival during his trophy speech. The win marks his second US Open title and sixth Grand Slam overall. Yet later, in a chat with the press, the 22-year-old opened up about a nagging thought.

Posted after the match, via an X user, he shared, “[Translated from Spanish] One of the few bad things about tennis is that it never stops. You win something and you practically have one day or no day to enjoy the success. For me, it’s important to cherish what I win with my people.” You can feel his sentiment.

Though the 2025 Grand Slams have ended, the tennis tour rolls on. Up next is the Asian swing. Then comes the Six Kings Slam, where Carlos and the other top six will battle it out, followed by the Paris Masters, and finally the year-end ATP Finals. Some players might hit exhibitions or catch a breath, but the break is brief before next season kicks off. The grind never really stops.