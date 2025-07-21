Carlos Alcaraz Disrupts “New Tennis” in a Way Naomi Osaka’s Coach Didn’t See Coming

Tennis may have bid farewell to its legends, but the excitement hasn’t faded—especially with Carlos Alcaraz lighting up the courts. At 19, he stormed to a maiden Grand Slam at the 2022 US Open, becoming the youngest male player in the Open Era to claim the world No.1 ranking. His explosive all-court game, mixing power, athleticism, and signature drop shots, made him an instant sensation. Now, at 22, with five Grand Slams in his tally, he stands at the top as a player to beat. However, Patrick Mouratoglou still sees one thing that sets him apart from the rest.

Speaking on Instagram, the renowned coach who mentored Serena Williams for a decade and is now guiding Naomi Osaka, weighed in on the current ATP generation. He observed, “Clearly, there is a change in terms of body type of tennis players for the last years. They are taller and taller, they are thinner and thinner. Look at the top guys—I mean, there is one exception, Carlos Alcaraz, but all the other guys, whether it’s Djokovic, Sinner, Zverev, Tsitsipas, or Medvedev, I mean, all the guys are really thin, very tall, huge serves, huge power.” And he might be right!

The average height of the ATP Top 10 in 2024 is around 6ft 3in (191cm). Players such as Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, and Taylor Fritz all stand 6ft 5in (196cm) or taller. Even Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner are above 6ft (183cm), yet Alcaraz checks in at 6 feet (1.83 meters). He isn’t exactly short, but he’s a few inches behind. His game, though? That’s in a league of its own! Mouratoglou notes that this physicality gives players an edge.

“Because when you’re able to accelerate at the same speed as someone who’s smaller but with longer arms, I mean, the ball goes much faster,” Mouratoglou added. He points out how rising stars like Jakub Mensik, Joao Fonseca, and Alex Michelsen perfectly fit the modern profile. “I think it’s the modern body type,” he said. Still, even as physiques change, today’s stars get compared to yesterday’s icons.

Back in the 1980s, the idea of 6-foot-5 players sprinting around the court for five hours sounded impossible—now it’s just another day on the ATP Tour. Today, four of the top ten and 13 of the top 50 players (that’s 26%) stand above that mark, proving height has never mattered more. And here’s the kicker: The average height of the top 500 male tennis players in the world is 185.5 centimeters (6-feet-1). 222 of the top 500 players fall snugly between 183 cm and 188 cm—the sweet spot for pro tennis today. So why does Carlos Alcaraz stand out? It’s because of his playing style! But that comes with its own comparisons.

The 22-year-old, for years, has been heralded as the next Rafael Nadal—not just because of Spanish roots, but due to his all-court prowess and steely resilience. He’s also drawn comparisons to Swiss maestro and Wimbledon king Roger Federer. But in Mouratoglou’s eyes, there’s a subtle yet telling difference in Alcaraz’s game.

Mouratoglou explains why Carlos Alcaraz truly stands out

Last week, Alcaraz walked into Wimbledon chasing a legendary three-peat but found himself outplayed by rival Jannik Sinner in a gripping four-set final. The loss was tough—putting a little extra distance between him and Sinner in the ATP rankings. Yet, Carlos has every reason to be proud, showing off brilliant tennis these past few months. He knows consistency is key, especially with the second half of the season looming—a stretch that’s been tricky for him in years past.

Patrick Mouratoglou, ever the sharp-eyed coach, couldn’t help but chime in on Instagram. “When I say that Carlos plays the same way as Roger, but just better level because it’s new generations and tennis evolves,” he mused, drawing a bold line from Alcaraz to Federer. It’s a high compliment coming from a coach who’s seen generations come and go.

And Alcaraz and Federer? Both thrive on dynamic, attacking games, says Patrick: “Carlos and Roger have the same concept of tennis, of course with different styles. Roger is more fluid, of course, and he will always probably be the smoothest player that ever played. But it’s the same type of tennis, that’s what I mean.” Federer does it with effortless grace; Carlos Alcaraz supercharges his own style with raw, explosive athleticism. Even Andy Roddick has tipped his hat to Alcaraz’s “Roger-esque” grass court skill—his knack for angles, quick moves to the net, and those clever drop shots keep fans guessing and opponents on edge.

This season’s been anything but dull for the 22-year-old ace from Murcia. He didn’t breeze through every set, but every time things got tight, Carlos turned up the heat, landing in another final showdown with Sinner, just like at Roland Garros. The titles keep coming—Rotterdam, Indian Wells, Monte Carlo, Roland Garros, and Queen’s Club—five for the year already!

Now he’s recharging, having stepped out of the National Bank Open alongside Djokovic and Sinner. The big question: When hard courts call again, will Alcaraz answer even stronger? Only time will tell!