Carlos Alcaraz Gets Candid About the Harsh Reality of Social Media: ‘Nothing on There Is Real’

Carlos Alcaraz sure knows what being in the spotlight really means. At just 18, he made headlines by clinching his first ATP title at the Croatia Open Umag in July 2021. His big breakthrough came a year later when, at 19, he stormed to his first Grand Slam at the US Open, becoming the youngest male world No. 1 in ATP history. Now at 22, Alcaraz boasts a dazzling tally of 21 ATP Tour singles titles—including a jaw-dropping five Grand Slams! His thrilling, all-action style has cemented his status among tennis’s elite and made him an undisputed fan favorite. Yet, sometimes all that glory brings its own challenges.

On August 1, the Financial Times Magazine dropped a candid new interview with Carlos. He let readers in on his life on tour and what drives his next big goal. But between all the talk of training and titles, the 22-year-old dropped some real talk about life online. “I use social media a lot and it’s not a very good environment – not to say a horrible one,” he told the magazine.

With 7.4 million followers on Instagram and 1.1 million on TikTok, Carlos is never far from the public’s gaze. It’s not all fun and games, as he admitted: “It’s become a very important tool for work, but on a personal level it’s a very ugly world. In the end nothing on there is real. People show a life that isn’t really theirs, a face that’s not theirs. And then aside from that, there are a lot of people who can reach you with a simple comment and can hurt you. I think that there is no worse weapon than words.”

You can’t argue with him there. Take last year, for example, when Carlitos faced heavy online heat and fans pounced on his patchy form. The season started strong, but every slip—especially his shock second-round US Open exit to Botic van de Zandschulp—drew sharp backlash. Critics hammered him over inconsistency and a lack of “plan B,” calling his play “horrendous” at times and comparing him unfavorably to rivals like Jannik Sinner.

Analysts went after his high unforced error rates and sudden momentum swings mid-match—even when he won. The constant critique only fueled the chatter that Alcaraz wasn’t living up to the sky-high hype after his early Grand Slam magic. He’s admitted these comments can sting, and he’s learned to tune out the noise. But it’s clear the online storm shaped much of his rollercoaster 2024 season.

This season, the five-time Grand Slam champ is back at it, notching five singles titles and sporting a stunning 48-6 win-loss record. At 22, he’s soaking up a well-deserved break after featuring in both the Roland Garros and Wimbledon finals in just the past two months.

But even with this revelation, off the court, the young Spaniard continues to impress. He embraces life in the public eye, balancing star power with a grounded nature that makes him so endearing. Known for staying out of trouble and staying humble, he wins over fans and media alike. And this isn’t the first time he’s spoken out about the downsides of the online world.

Carlos Alcaraz speaks about how he maintains his composure

Alcaraz was firing on all cylinders in 2025—until Jannik Sinner snapped his long 24-match winning streak at Wimbledon. After the tough defeat, Carlos faced the criticism head-on. In a chat with La Gazzetta on July 22, he said, “I try not to think about it too much, because there was a time when I was really influenced by criticism, and that was a very difficult time. So now I try not to give too much weight to certain words that are said. Over the years, I’ve realized that every small step counts and that you can learn even from defeats. You don’t have to be a star every day; the important thing is to be consistent and strive to improve. Always.”

How does he deal with it? Well, behind his mental game is a coach who’s been a steady rock. Carlos shared, “Sometimes I get negative thoughts, but she helps me manage them. She gave me advice on how to deal with match stress, and things have improved a lot. Like I said, it’s all in the head. But it’s not just a mental issue: it also depends on the match, how you approach it, everything.” Even a superstar like Alcaraz leans on support when the pressure mounts.

He’s not alone in this challenge. Last year, Paula Badosa opened up at the 2024 Citi Open about dealing with the dark side of social media. With a million Instagram fans watching, she confessed, “I was younger and I couldn’t understand that because I was, like, why all of a sudden people are judging me, why all this? I was taking it personally.” Now, she focuses on the positives and lets the rest go. “It’s part of our job. I don’t pay much attention because if I paid, imagine. I have my professional life, but I also have the personal that they talk about. If I had to pay attention to that, I wouldn’t sleep.”

Now, with Carlos Alcaraz speaking openly about the realities of fame and scrutiny, maybe tennis is on the brink of change. Will the sport step up and support its players better? Only time will tell!