Carlos Alcaraz Issues Bold US Open Challenge to Jannik Sinner in a Bid to Dethrone the Italian

On September 12, 2022, a new chapter in tennis history unfolded as Carlos Alcaraz, at just 19 years and 4 months old, became the youngest male World No. 1 in ATP rankings. His rise followed a thrilling US Open victory, where he clinched his maiden Grand Slam title against Casper Ruud in a direct showdown for the top spot. He capped 2022 as the year-end World No. 1, holding that prestigious rank for 20 straight weeks. But since then, he’s been overtaken by Novak Djokovic and now Jannik Sinner, leaving him at No. 2. Still, Carlos is shooting for the stars on the hard courts!

Right now, the Spaniard has joined Nole, Sinner, and Draper in withdrawing from the National Bank Open. After a brilliant winning streak this season—taking titles in Rome, Paris, and the Queen’s Club—he faced a tough loss at Wimbledon against Sinner. But with the surface changing, he’s hopeful and refreshed. “Yes, I’m ready,” he declared in an interview with Gazzetta. “I’ll give it my all in the upcoming tournaments to win as many points as possible. I know Sinner doesn’t care if he has many points to defend; he’s a great fighter who always plays to win and doesn’t let that affect him.” That’s exciting, right?

However, fans saw Alcaraz struggle with his form after his loss to Djokovic at the Paris Olympics last year. He didn’t claim a title until Rotterdam in March this year. But times have changed, and Carlos is here to reassure us. “But I’m ready for the challenge; right now, my primary goal is to reclaim the top spot in the rankings. Now I’m preparing for the American tournaments, so I can be in top form for the US Open,” he said, fully aware of his rival’s mindset and strength this season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Jannik Sinner Wins His First Wimbledon Trophy – UK Carlos Alcaraz ESP during the men final at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the AELTC in London, UK, on July 13, 2025. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM London United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

AD

Not to be overlooked, Jannik Sinner will defend his US Open title this year. Last year, he showed not just skill but resilience amid a shadow cast by a doping controversy right before the tournament. The news rattled him initially, but he powered through to win the championship. This year, he returns aiming to reclaim the prize, having already defended his Australian Open title. Could the US Open be next? Only time will tell!

Last year was a rollercoaster for Carlos Alcaraz—he skipped the ATP Masters 1000 in Canada, lost early to Gael Monfils in Cincinnati, then was stunned in the US Open second round by Botic van de Zandschulp. He walked away from New York with just 50 ranking points. Meanwhile, Sinner was blazing hot, reaching the quarter-finals in Canada and winning consecutive titles in Cincinnati and at Flushing Meadows.

Now, Sinner sits atop the rankings with 12,030 points, joining Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray as just the fifth player since 1990 to pass 12,000. He leads Alcaraz by a whopping 3,430 points, though Carlos boasts 8,600 points after claiming five titles this year. Here’s the twist: Sinner defends a hefty 3,200 points through the US Open, while Alcaraz defends just 60.

Crunch the numbers, and fans are buzzing as it boils down to a neck-and-neck battle for World No.1 after the US Open concludes. But there’s still a full month before the Grand Slam. For now, Alcaraz made the decision to sit out of the Canadian Open.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carlos Alcaraz opens up about latest withdrawal

Alcaraz has withdrawn from the National Bank Open to recover from minor muscle issues after weeks of nonstop play. “After many consecutive weeks of competition without rest, I will not be able to play in Toronto this year. I have small muscle issues, and I need to recover physically and mentally for what comes next,” he tweeted. His best run in Canada was two years ago, reaching the quarters before losing to Tommy Paul. “To the tournament and to my fans in Canada I am very sorry, I will see you next year! ❤️”

With big names sitting out, this year’s event looks less star-packed. On the Served podcast (dated July 21), Andy Roddick pointed out the scheduling struggles: “It’s certainly new. We’ve added a week, but they combine them into three weeks. I do think this is one of the problems with playing every event over the course of 10-12 days…It’s easier to commit to two weeks, Cincinnati and Montreal…And when you extend the runway further into the summer away from the US Open, I think it makes it an easier ‘No’ for some of the top players that have had success recently.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even Wertheim added a dose of reality: “There are a lot of things we can’t tinker with. There are some immutable forces, right? Gravity, time, the bond market. You know, you can’t make…these players are not robots.”

Now, with many top players missing, many wonder if Carlos Alcaraz and others will return fresh and fired up. Will skipping Toronto be the boost his needs for a serious comeback? Let us know what you think in the comments below!