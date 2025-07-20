Carlos Alcaraz Joins Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner in Heartbreaking Announcement Amid Wimbledon Disappointment

Another one bites the dust. Carlos Alcaraz just came off a tough loss against his top rival, Jannik Sinner, at the Wimbledon Championships. The Spaniard, who was proven to be unbeatable for two years and held a 24-match winning streak, had to see off his dream of a three-peat at SW19. But it’s time to look ahead, and it looks like Alcaraz is on the same line as Sinner and Novak Djokovic coming into the hard-court season.

Remember when Carlos said that the tennis tour was so hectic that it could “kill” the players? Owing to the number of injuries and fatigue reports that came during the 2024 season, the 21-year-old wasn’t too happy with the back-to-back scheduling of the tour as he spoke to Punto de Break last year during the Laver Cup.

Looks like that issue persists as the National Bank Open announced that Sinner, Djokovic, and Jack Draper were confirmed to have withdrawn from the tournament that was set to begin on July 25. Now, Spanish publication Marca notes that Carlos Alcaraz will be amongst the list of players that will not appear in Toronto due to fatigue.

While the tournament officials are yet to confirm and put an official statement. But according to Marca, Alcaraz was honest when he would prioritize his body to avoid fatigue and be ready for the US Open at the end of August. However, this isn’t his first withdrawal of the season.

Earlier this season, Carlos Alcaraz delivered a stunning performance at Barcelona. However, Alcaraz sustained an abductor injury during his match against Holger Rune in the final. This led to him stepping out of the Madrid Open in hopes of recovering in time for Roland Garros. This seemed to work in his favor as he ultimately lifted the Coupe des Mousquetaires for the second time.

While the challenge is still looming over the Spaniard, Carlos has opened up about how he tries to balance tennis and his personal life. Either through vacations in Ibiza or back home with his family. Last year, he was honest about the effect competing back to back had on him.

Carlos Alcaraz opens up about being mentally tired

At the ATP Finals in Turin, Alcaraz’s run was stalled by Alexander Zverev, who sent the Spaniard packing in straight sets. Speaking candidly afterward, Alcaraz didn’t hold back about how the grind had worn him down. The crowded tour calendar and time away from familiar faces weighed heavy. “Mentally, I am tired. It’s many matches in a very tight schedule, in a demanding year with not too many resting days,” he admitted—laying it all bare after his tough loss.

That North American hardcourt swing really knocked the wind out of him. Alcaraz grappled with exhaustion and disappointment, still feeling the sting from his Olympic gold-medal match loss to Novak Djokovic. Chasing his best tennis while dealing with medical scares and breathing woes, he just couldn’t get rolling in Turin. Facing reporters, he tried to stay upbeat, striving to be “mentally fresh” and savor the “privilege” of playing at the top, but constant globetrotting isn’t all glitz and glamour.

He noted, “It is not easy, at least for me, traveling a lot in this part of the year. I miss home. I want to spend time with my close people at home. I have to travel. I have to play more tournaments, more matches.”

Maybe, just maybe, 2025 is showing him the value of pulling back just enough to recharge. Despite not going the distance at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, or Miami, Alcaraz kept turning in quality efforts—making it to the semis or quarters and racking up five titles already this season. That’s the mark of a champ learning to pace himself without losing his edge.

Next up would be Cincinnati. All eyes will be on Carlos Alcaraz to see if he emerges even stronger, using what he’s learned to bring fresh fire to the hardcourt swing. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!