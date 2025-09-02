Carlos Alcaraz Makes Feelings Clear on Dethroning Jannik Sinner From the Top at the US Open

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here! The US Open is heading into its semifinal rounds and the 2022 champion is right back in the mix. After taking down an improved Jiri Lehecka, Carlos Alcaraz moves one step closer to another shot at Grand Slam glory. On top of that, the race for the No.1 crown — currently in the hands of his rival Jannik Sinner — is also on the line. Could the pressure of chasing it all slow down the Spaniard?

Unlikely! Alcaraz has looked unstoppable in New York this year. He hasn’t dropped a single set all tournament. Even against the Czech, he made it look clean, cruising to a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win. When the spotlight turned to the battle for World No.1, he made his feelings clear.

“Well, it’s really difficult not to think about it. I mean, that’s obviously, but everytime I step on the court I’m trying not to think about it,” Carlos Alcaraz admitted in his post-match interview. “I feel if I think about the No.1 spot too much, I’m gonna, bring pressure on myself. And I just don’t want to do that, so I guess I want to step on the court, try to do my things. Try to follow my coach and the match and try to enjoy as much as I can so the No.1 is there, but I’m trying not to think so much about it.”

The mindset is spot on — and it sets him up perfectly for a possible showdown with Jannik Sinner in the final. Their head-to-head stands at 9-5, with Carlos holding the advantage. This year, he beat the Italian at both Rome and Paris. But Sinner struck back at the biggest stage, downing Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. Cincinnati added another twist to that rivalry, but Sinner’s withdrawal due to illness left fans waiting for the rematch.

Now, Sinner is healthy again and making his way through his side of the draw. Alcaraz knows the challenge ahead is no easy task. But he’s proved himself so far. Taking down his opponents, Reilly Opelka, Mattia Bellucci, Luciano Darderi, Arthur Rinderknech, and Jiri Lehecka. All gave their best, but were no match for the dominant World No.2. However, Carlos remains grounded in his achievements.

Carlos Alcaraz becomes own critic over US Open run

Ahead of his clash with Jiri Lehecka, Carlos Alcaraz was feeling confident after brushing aside Arthur Rinderknech 7-6, 6-3, 6-4. When asked about his form, Alcaraz admitted, “Well, yeah, probably a lot of people have talked about that I am not as consistent as I should be. But at the same times, those stats are really great to know for me just to see that, you know, I’m making really good results in the really good tournaments.” So, what stats was he talking about?

His path to the US Open quarters has been dominant. Alcaraz’s trickiest battle may have been back in Round 1 against Reilly Opelka. Since then, he’s dropped just four, six, and 13 games in his next three matches. Even against Rinderknech, after needing a tiebreak to grab the opening set, he wasted no time in closing out the victory.

The 22-year-old is tearing through the tour this season. Against Rinderknech, he stretched his ATP-best record to 58-6, while also moving to 4-0 in their head-to-head. His trademark flair, quick movement, and power were on full display as he cruised into the last eight.

And he’s looked untouchable in New York. The 2022 champion hasn’t dropped a set, losing only 36 games across four rounds. He’s riding a 10-match win streak thanks to his Cincinnati title, and against Lehecka in the quarterfinals, he was ruthless. He won 45 of 52 first-serve points, never faced a break point, and wrapped up the clash in under two hours. With 59 wins and six titles this year, the leader on the ATP Tour, Alcaraz looks set to surpass his career-best 65 wins and six trophies from 2023.

Still, the Spaniard holds himself to sky-high standards. “Obviously, sometimes, I’m really hard with myself that the quarterfinal is not enough, semifinal is not enough sometimes. But you have to see more than the results,” he reflected.

Next, he'll await the winner of Novak Djokovic vs. Taylor Fritz, two players he knows well, two players who've beaten him before. The stakes just skyrocketed. Can Carlos Alcaraz power all the way in New York?