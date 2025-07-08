brand-logo
Carlos Alcaraz Makes Feelings Clear on Taylor Fritz Ahead of Wimbledon Semi-Finals

ByFirdows Matheen

Jul 8, 2025 | 2:55 PM EDT

via Imago

Wimbledon semis? Carlos Alcaraz makes it look routine. The Spaniard is on a roll, coming straight off back-to-back wins at Roland Garros and Queen’s Club! Sure, he had to dig deep with some five-setters early in the tournament, but Carlos never backs down. Now, he’s gearing up for his next challenge against American No.1 Taylor Fritz. What’s on his mind?

On Tuesday, the two-time defending champ took out Britain’s hope Cam Norrie with a stunning straight-sets win (6-2, 6-3, 6-3). With that, Alcaraz stretched his career-best winning streak to 23 matches—the longest run by any man age 22 or younger since Juan Martin del Potro’s 23-match surge in 2008. Isn’t that impressive?

But the road only gets tougher from here. Facing Taylor for the third time in their careers, Alcaraz spoke honestly about the matchup. “He’s playing great. I think that the grass is working for him. It’s been really successful so far: two titles, you know, semifinals here at Wimbledon. So, I’m just gonna be ready for that battle. I played a few times against him; he’s always really tough to play against. So, I will try to play similarly to today. I think I will get a chance, but just focus. But right now, I just want to enjoy and to live this moment because it’s an honor to play the semifinal at Wimbledon,” he said in his post-match interview.

via Imago

Taylor Fritz is making some serious noise at SW19 this year! Before Carlos Alcaraz’s match, the American took down Karen Khachanov to book his spot in his very first Wimbledon semifinal. That’s a big deal—especially since Fritz had lost both his previous quarterfinals on the grass, once to Rafael Nadal in 2022 and again to Lorenzo Musetti last year.

But this season? Fritz is on fire. He’s 13-1 on grass courts, rolled into Wimbledon after reaching the Boss Open final, and snagged the Eastbourne Open title. Get this: with that streak, he now holds the record for the most grass-court wins by an American man in a single season since the ATP Tour started 35 years ago.

Can Taylor Fritz break Alcaraz's winning streak, or will Carlos continue his unstoppable run?

