Carlos Alcaraz Makes Upsetting Admission About Jannik Sinner During Wimbledon Finals

Wimbledon’s grand stage is set, and Centre Court is buzzing! Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have gone head-to-head, each chasing history—Sinner aiming for his first Wimbledon crown, and Alcaraz hungry for a hat-trick. With the World No. 2 riding a 24-match win streak against Sinner, the tension is electric, but this time, it’s anything but a walk in the park for Carlos.

Alcaraz burst out of the gates, grabbing the first set with a show-stopping point that had fans on their feet. But Sinner, never one to back down, roared back in sets two and three. He hammered forehands deep into Carlos’s court, forcing the Spaniard to scramble. Sinner’s serve was on fire—he won a sizzling 84 percent of points on his first delivery in the third set, inching closer to that elusive fourth major. Suddenly, the script flipped: Sinner broke the Spaniard and pocketed both sets!

Frustration was written all over Alcaraz’s face. Tennis journalist José Morgado caught a telling moment, posting on X that Alcaraz turned to his box and admitted, “He is playing much better than me,” after getting broken at 4-4. For the Spaniard, things were looking shaky.

Fans couldn’t help but flash back to their French Open showdown. Jannik Sinner had stormed ahead two sets to love, 6-4, 7-6, only for Alcaraz to launch a jaw-dropping comeback, clinching the next three sets in a super tiebreaker and extending his head-to-head lead to 8-4. Since Paris, Alcaraz has been on a roll, taking the Queen’s Club title and making it three straight wins since his triumph over Sinner in Rome.

Can Carlos Alcaraz pull off another epic turnaround? Only time will tell! In the meantime, be sure to follow the Live Blog until the Championships officially end!

Update: It’s official—Jannik Sinner has toppled the king! The Italian World No. 1 brought Alcaraz’s Wimbledon reign to a dramatic end, sealing victory with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 scoreline. Carlos fought valiantly, but Sinner’s lightning-fast reflexes and razor-sharp instincts proved too much to handle. Whether it was chasing down drop shots or answering volleys at the net, Sinner had an answer for everything Alcaraz threw his way.

But while the Spaniard couldn’t take home his third straight win at Wimbledon, he was certainly glad to have tried his best. After all, aside from his family in his box, he had a lot of support from a special guest in the royal box!

Carlos Alcaraz gives a special thanks to the King of Spain

Once the cheers died down and Jannik Sinner made his way back to the court after a big team hug, it was time for the award ceremony. The cameras zoomed in, emotions ran high, and Alcaraz took center stage. But instead of dwelling on pressure or what went wrong, he used his moment to shine a light on someone special in the Royal Box: King Felipe VI of Spain. “I just have to say thank you… to the King of Spain,” Alcaraz said.

He kept the spotlight on his royal supporter, adding, “I don’t want to leave without saying that I just have to say thank you, you know, to the King of Spain, coming here for support for me. Just an honor enjoying the stands, pouring, flying, flying here towards the final. So I’m just really grateful, and thank you very much for coming. See you guys. Thank you.” In that heartfelt moment, Alcaraz turned defeat into a celebration of pride and gratitude. He may not have taken the trophy, but he certainly won the crowd.

The Royal Box on July 13 was a who’s who of royalty and Hollywood. King Felipe sat alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and a dazzling cast of stars like Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey, John Lithgow, and Keira Knightley. Casa de S.M. el Rey even shared a photo of the Spanish monarch chatting with Prince William and his family.

King Felipe is no stranger to Wimbledon’s magic. He was there in 2023 when Alcaraz clinched his first title. After that victory, Carlos told the King, “Felipe, I’m really proud, you know, that you are here supporting me. Well, I played in front of you, just twice. Twice that I won. I hope you are coming more,” which drew laughter from Felipe and the crowd.

Now, even though Carlos Alcaraz’s 24-match Wimbledon streak has ended, the season rolls on—he’ll be back on the hardcourts soon, and fans everywhere will be watching. Can he bounce back? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments!