Carlos Alcaraz’s Cheeky Confession About Jannik Sinner Turns Heads After Historic US Open Win

The curtain falls on the US Open, and what a finale it was! Jannik Sinner was taken down by his rival, Carlos Alcaraz, in a stunning display of tennis from the Spaniard. Sinner has long held the hardcourt player title, but it was Alcaraz who claimed the crown in their fifth meeting this season in New York. With this victory, he climbed back to the World No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings, a position he last held in 2022. But Carlos is grateful for more than just the win!

On Sunday, he extended his Big Titles lead over Sinner by defeating the Italian in the US Open final, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4! Given this was their fifth final face-off, Carlos couldn’t let his rival go without some words. “Really, I just have to start with Jannik. It’s unbelievable what you’re doing during the whole season. Great level through every tournament you’re playing,” he said in his award acceptance speech.

True to his humorous style, Carlos Alcaraz added, “I’m seeing you more than my family, so it’s great to share the court, share the locker room, share everything with you. Watching you improve every day, working really hard with your team, really great people around. So, just congratulations for everything you’re doing and great performance today and during the whole week.” Classic Alcaraz! His words even brought a smile to Sinner in defeat.

On the other hand, Alcaraz is having a sensational 2025 season, becoming the first player since the US Open switched to hard courts in 1978 to win multiple Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces before turning 23.

With this recent victory, he clinched his sixth major overall and second US Open title, reclaiming the World No. 1 spot from Jannik Sinner once again.

He was asked about his thoughts on reclaiming the No.1 spot a few times over the fortnight. The Spaniard was insistent that he tried not to think about it and let the pressure take over. Looks like he found a way around it!

Coming back to their rivalry, it’s something special. The two players have mentioned they aren’t close friends off the court, but they are always respectful toward each other. Often they describe their dynamic as a “beautiful relationship” and the witty banter is part of their charm, as Jim Courier coined, the ‘New Two’! Even Sinner’s coach agrees.

Carlos Alcaraz’s coach speaks on the rivalry

Speaking on FanDuel Sports Network, coach Darren Cahill weighed in on the vibe between Alcaraz and Sinner ahead of their US Open showdown. “Carlos is a phenom. He’s a great guy. Off the court, he’s always smiling. What you see on the court is what you see off the court. Jannik and him, look, I wouldn’t say they’re best friends. But they are very friendly. There is a great friendly rivalry between the two players, which I think is healthy, and they are pushing each other. We’re practicing on the same court right next to each other, even today.”

Darren has been with Sinner since 2023 and has helped the Italian to all his GS wins. He’s seen him grow alongside Alcaraz. As he added, “And us as coaches can’t help but wander across to look at what they’re working on and see what Juan Carlos Ferreira was doing with Carlos’ game, and they’re exactly the same. I saw Ferreira looking across to our court to see what Jannik was doing as well. So I think the rivalry is really healthy and certainly great for tennis, considering we’ve just come off the golden era with Novak, Roger, Rafa, and also Andy Murray. So it’s great for tennis.”

The rivalry burst onto the scene at the Paris Masters in October 2021. After the then-18-year-old Alcaraz beat 20-year-old Sinner, the Italian said, “I hope we play a couple more times.” Alcaraz didn’t hesitate: “Yeah, yeah, yeah, for sure.” Since that moment, they’ve clashed 15 times on tour, with Alcaraz edging ahead 10-5.

Their head-to-head battles have been intense: three Grand Slam finals in 2025 alone (French Open, Wimbledon, US Open). Carlos put it perfectly, “I’m really happy to be able to build a really good relationship off the court but then a good rivalry on the court. It makes me improve every day, so thank you very much and congratulations.”

Sinner agrees, “I feel like it’s always great when we meet. We try to push ourselves and each other to the limits. He for me is a reference point of where I work.”

Their fierce rivalry now defines the season’s final slam. Alcaraz holds the World No.1, with Sinner close behind. The two are the only Slam champs this year on tour, with Sinner winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and Alcaraz taking Roland Garros and the US Open. Who knows what they’ll bring to the next season!