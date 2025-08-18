Carlos Alcaraz Set to Lose Nearly $500K After Winning Cincinnati Open Final- Here’s Why

After a fortnight of incredible performances, Carlos Alcaraz faced Jannik Sinner in the Cincinnati finals! These two, building their rivalry brick by brick this season, were set for their fourth showdown of the year. But just 23 minutes in, Sinner had to withdraw, citing illness caused by the heat. This wasn’t how Carlos planned to win his first Cincinnati Open title, but in the end, he became the youngest men’s singles champion at the event since Andy Murray in 2008—at just 22 years old! And that’s not all—a whopping prize money awaited him, though it wouldn’t all land in his pocket at full price.

The official ATP Tour website lists the champion’s prize at the Cincinnati Open Masters as $1,124,380! That’s a huge payday for taking home the Rookwood Cup, which Sinner had won the year before. But since Alcaraz is a nonresident alien (NRA), he must pay U.S. income tax on his U.S.-source income, including tournament prize money. This income typically faces a nearly 30% withholding tax—unless a tax treaty cuts that rate.

So, what will he actually walk away with? Carlos Alcaraz lives in Murcia, Spain, and his take-home is sliced by taxes and expenses. First, as a nonresident alien, he faces a 30% U.S. federal tax withholding of $337,314, leaving him $787,066. Then, Ohio’s state-level ‘jock tax’ chips away further at his earnings.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain competes with Jannik Sinner of Italy during day fourteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon on July 13, 2025, in London, United Kingdom.

Spain’s Murcia region taxes personal income at about 46%, but the U.S.-Spain tax treaty helps prevent double taxation on his tournament earnings. Usually, combined federal and state taxes, plus professional expenses, reduce top players’ net income by 40–50%. That means Alcaraz will pocket much less than the prize’s headline figure. And this isn’t new to him.

At Roland-Garros, Carlos Alcaraz had a tax bite too. He gave up about 46% of his prize money and walked away with just over half of his €2.55 million (approximately $2.9m) payday. It’s a clear example of how international tournaments can seriously shrink athletes’ earnings once taxes come knocking.

Now, for his Cincinnati prize of $1,124,380, Alcaraz is expected to take home roughly $650,000 to $700,000. That’s after federal withholding, possible Ohio jock taxes, agent fees, and other pro expenses. The final figure could shift a bit, depending on Spain–U.S. tax treaty perks and how he declares expenses—but either way, it’s a hefty chunk gone before the celebrations even begin!

On the other hand, his win at Cincinnati wasn’t as expected. While he enjoys a good match against Jannik Sinner, the moment didn’t come as the Italian was forced to retire from the match, leaving him to pull an unexpected move of his own.

Carlos Alcaraz shows his empathy for Sinner

On Monday, heartbreak hit Cincinnati fast. Jannik Sinner retired in the opening set of the final, gifting Carlos Alcaraz his maiden crown there and a sixth title of 2025. What was hyped as another showdown between tennis’ fiercest young rivals ended in a flat anticlimax. Sinner, visibly shaken, was consoled as Alcaraz crossed the court.

It was already their fourth title clash in three months after Rome, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon, but this time, fate struck cruel. Trailing 0-5, Sinner refused to gamble his health before the US Open and pulled out with illness. Alcaraz wrote “Sorry Jannik :(” on the camera.

Later during the trophy ceremony, Sinner faced the crowd, gutted. “I’m super, super sorry to disappoint you,” he said. “From yesterday, I didn’t feel great. I thought that I would improve during the night, but it came up worse. So I tried to come out, trying to make it at least a small match, but I couldn’t handle more, so I’m very, very sorry for all of you.” It was his sixth career retirement, rare for the reigning US Open, Australian Open, and Wimbledon champion.

Alcaraz, too, felt the sting. “This is not the way that I want to win matches, to win trophies,” he admitted. “I got to say, sorry, and I understand how you can feel right now. You are truly a champion, and I’m pretty sure that from this situation you’re going to come back even stronger.” His words of respect sharpened the bittersweet finale.

Still, the rivalry keeps burning. Alcaraz now leads 9-5, winning six of their last seven battles. Cincinnati lacked the blockbuster fans wanted, but New York waits. The US Open returns Carlos to the stage of his first Slam in 2022, where he beat Casper Ruud.

Last year, he bowed out shockingly in round two, but this year, momentum is back. And before that? He’s teaming with Emma Raducanu in mixed doubles, chasing a $1 million prize against Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula tomorrow!