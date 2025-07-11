Carlos Alcaraz Suffers Same Medical Issue That Affected French Open Finals at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz is making a statement at Wimbledon, now in his third semifinal at the All England Club. The Spaniard has been on a tear since the Italian Open, racking up back-to-back titles in Rome, Paris, and Queen’s Club. He’s closing in on another spectacular campaign! On Friday, he faces American No. 1 Taylor Fritz, hoping to extend his head-to-head dominance to 3-0. But something seems to be bothering the 22-year-old on Centre Court!The match is underway, and the rallies are edge-of-your-seat stuff. Early on, Alcaraz broke Fritz’s serve and looked electric. Suddenly, play stopped during one of Taylor’s service games—Carlos had an issue with his eye. He dashed to the umpire, who peered into his eye as BBC commentators tried to figure out what was going on. The two-time defending champion pointed to his eye and ran to the umpire’s chair. Andrew Castle said, “What is in there? Is it time for a medical timeout? Just a little bit of eye wash, maybe, an ice towel on.”

The world No. 2 shook it off and returned to the baseline as the American readied himself at game point. The trainer came out at the next changeover, applying eye drops to help the Spaniard. This isn’t new for Carlos Alcaraz—he had a similar vision scare in the French Open final, calling the trainer before storming back to win in five sets. “This one doesn’t seem to have lasted that long, so that’s good,” the BBC crew noted.

via Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 5, 2024 Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in action during his third round match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Paul Childs

The drama didn’t stop there. The American closed out his service game, and the physio was quick to assist as the players took their seats. Alcaraz got his eye treated and jumped right back into the action, earning a set point on Taylor Fritz’s serve—only for Taylor to snatch it away with a winner. Later, it was Fritz’s turn for a medical timeout after diving for a ball and grazing his elbow, needing a quick patch-up.

Right now, it's one set all—Carlos took the first, Taylor the second. Can Carlos Alcaraz conjure another Paris-style miracle to reach his third Wimbledon final? Only time will tell.