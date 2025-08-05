Carlos Alcaraz’s Brother Jamie Makes Headlines With Jaw-Dropping Feat 8 Years On

Sports victories are rarely solo acts. Every triumph sends ripples through family and fans! Tennis seems like a lone battle for glory. But behind the scenes, celebrations are always shared with loved ones. The Alcaraz family is a perfect example. So far, there’s only been one Carlos Alcaraz that the tennis world admired. Now, there might be two. Carlos, from a close-knit family, has three brothers: Álvaro, Sergio, and Jaime. The youngest is already following in his big brother’s footsteps.

The ITF Tennis account on X pointed it out: “Following in the brother’s footsteps 👣🇪🇸 #DidYouKnow Jaime Alcaraz is playing the ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in Prostejov as Carlitos did in 2017 ✨.” Talent definitely runs in this family!

Jaime Alcaraz Garfia, Carlos’s 14-year-old brother, represents Team Spain at the prestigious ITF World Junior Tennis Finals. The event runs August 4–9, 2025, in Prostejov, Czechia. Jaime competes in the 14-and-under boys’ team event with teammates Pepe Garcia Ruiz and Stefan Shangichev. Their captain is Nicolás Perez Durán.

In 2017, a young Carlos Alcaraz helped lead Spain at the ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in Prostejov. His team showed real grit—defeating Egypt and Peru in their round robin group but falling to Canada. Spain finished as runners-up that year, just behind Switzerland. It was one of the first signs that Carlos belonged among the game’s next wave of stars, and now his brother is doing the same!

The younger sibling is not new to winning, though. In 2023, he claimed the Rafa Nadal Tour title in Madrid, a trophy Carlos also earned as a junior. He’s won a Tennis Europe U14 doubles title and advanced in the Les Petits As qualifying rounds—one of the world’s top junior events. Recently, he led Spain to a European Championship win, beating Slovakia in the final.

The youngest Alcaraz openly chases greatness. Earlier this month, he told SER radio, “I hope to be like him or even better.” And if you’re wondering if Carlos shares secret tips, Jaime got real about that too: “He doesn’t give me a lot of advice, but the most special advice we have in the family are the three Cs (cabeza, corazón, cojones—head, heart, and guts).” You might have seen that tattooed on Carlos’s right elbow! It’s an ode to their Grandfather’s motto!

So it’s no surprise the 14-year-old’s talent is gaining attention—especially his forehand. And while Carlos has noted how proud he is, knowing what it’s like in the spotlight, he’s also cautious.

Carlos Alcaraz gets real about his sibling’s rise to fame

In a March 2025 interview with Moluskein, Carlos opened up about how protective he feels as attention starts swirling around Jaime. “I worry that people might overwhelm him too much. I don’t like people pressuring him just because he’s my brother,” Carlos said. He knows the weight of expectations can be tough. “He’s too young to be labeled as the ‘next Carlos Alcaraz.’ For now, he’s doing great, and I’m proud of him.” Even though Carlos isn’t home much, he makes sure to support Jaime and their siblings whenever he can.

Carlos has lived through the bright, intense spotlight himself. But here’s a twist: Jaime’s tennis inspiration isn’t Carlos. Nope, the young Alcaraz looks up to none other than Dominic Thiem. Carlos spilled this little secret in a TennisTV video, shared after Thiem’s retirement announcement at the 2024 Erste Bank Open in Vienna. “My little brother plays tennis. He is a huge fan of Dominic Thiem. He used to play with his racket, not mine,” Carlos revealed.

Thiem, of course, is known for his fierce one-handed backhand and fiery baseline game, plus his 2020 US Open title. Jaime has admired that style for years. Carlos shared, “He was always watching Dominic. I hear a lot of things from my little brother, ‘I want to play like Dominic Thiem. I want to play like him with the same racket; same style.’” It’s clear Jaime’s charting his own course—even if he’s carrying a famous last name.

Now, Jaime is chasing his dreams on the junior tour while Carlos Alcaraz tunes up for his Cincinnati comeback. Two Alcaraz brothers, each blazing their own trail. Who’s ready for the next chapter? Share your excitement below!