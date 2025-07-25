Coco Gauff’s Ex-Coach Refutes Explosive Jannik Sinner Rumor Ahead of US Open

Jannik Sinner’s name never misses a headline. Just earlier this week, social media exploded after news broke that the Italian would bring back his former fitness coach, Umberto Ferrara, to his entourage! Fans and insiders alike shared their thoughts on the move, but the World No. 1 himself has yet to comment. Then, on Friday, another bombshell dropped—his coach Darren Cahill would not be on the sidelines at the US Open. But Brad Gilbert isn’t buying it!

Earlier today, according to Olly Tennis and several sources, Sinner will enter the US Open title defense with a streamlined coaching setup. The World No. 1 will be accompanied solely by Simone Vagnozzi in New York, while Cahill chooses to stay home for a few more weeks to focus on family time. This news surprised many. But Coco Gauff’s former coach had other thoughts.

Gilbert replied under Olly Tennis’ tweet, shutting down the rumor with one sharp sentence: “for the record this is completely fake news 🗞️.” After the uproar over the Ferrara news, this seems like a smart move to nip speculation in the bud.

But Cahill has been a consistent headline maker since the Australian Open 2025. The four-time Grand Slam champion accidentally revealed this would be Darren’s last season with him. Since joining in 2023, Cahill has been a key part of Jannik Sinner’s rise. Alongside Simone Vagnozzi, they’ve guided the 23-year-old to many achievements and milestones.

There was a positive twist when insider Giovanni Pelazzo shared on X that Cahill would continue through the 2026 season. But Simone Vagnozzi gave a candid take in a July 24 ATP Tour interview. He said, “Honestly, nothing’s certain at the moment,” but added, “But we’ll all be happy if Darren stays.” Now, it’s up to Sinner to give his final word on this week’s announcements—especially as his camp welcomes back an old face.

Tennis insiders get real about Jannik Sinner’s latest switch-up

On July 23, social media exploded after La Gazzetta dello Sport broke the news that Sinner had rehired his fitness trainer, Umberto Ferrara, “with immediate effect.” The announcement sent shockwaves through the tennis world. Paul McNamee, Wimbledon mixed doubles champion in 1985 with the legendary Martina Navratilova, took to X to weigh in. He wrote, “Jannik Sinner rehiring Umberto Ferrara has to be up there as one of the most astonishing PR moves in tennis history. You can afford to hire anyone in the world. Why oh why Jannik?” A tough question that echoes across the sport.

Last season’s drama saw Jannik Sinner part ways with Ferrara and physio Giacomo Naldi amid a doping storm. He tested positive twice for banned substance Clostebol. First, an independent ITIA panel ruled he had “no fault or negligence,” but it was resurfaced to be reviewed before CAS.

This year, WADA closed the case with a three-month suspension, stating he “did not intend to cheat, and that his exposure to clostebol did not provide any performance-enhancing benefit and took place without his knowledge as the result of negligence of members of his entourage.”

The news stirred up fresh opinions and sharp takes from the tennis world. Pavvy G blasted on X, “They think they are untouchable; it really does makes a mockery of @itia_tennis @wada_ama for failing to ever sanction Ferrara who knowingly had a banned performance enhancing substance in his possession and ironically was Sinner’s head of anti doping control too. Unbelievable.” Harsh words!

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios brought his classic sarcasm, tweeting, “Unfortunately this isn’t @TennisCentel.” (For context, Tennis Centel is a parody news X account.) Nick’s jab landed perfectly.

Jannik Sinner has yet to address the Ferrara news himself. But with the coaching rumors around Darren Cahill cleared before the US Open, we know Sinner’s team is locked and loaded for his title defense in New York.