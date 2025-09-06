Daniil Medvedev’s New Coaching Team Announced After US Open Chaos- Report

The US Open didn’t give Daniil Medvedev the break he hoped for this season. After a dramatic first-round exit against Benjamin Bonzi, many wondered what was next for the Russian. His season hasn’t been smooth sailing. He’s struggled to get past early rounds in most tournaments, except at Halle, where he lost to Alexander Bublik. His last title was back in 2023 at the Italian Open. Now? He’s fresh off a first-round slam exit he once won in 2021! Clearly, it’s time for changes.

And changes he made for sure! Medvedev had worked with the same team for years—trainer Eric Hernandez, who’d been by his side since 2014, and coach Gilles Cervara, his guide since 2017. But now, he’s split with both longtime teammates.

Tennis journalist José Morgado revealed on X, “Daniil Medvedev hired Rohan Goetzke and Thomas Johansson as a trial (for now). A new start for the former world #1.” When asked about his source, Morgado didn’t hold back: “My source is Medvedev’s agent himself. Cheers.” So, it seems the Russian is gearing up for a comeback—with some fresh faces.

Medvedev’s split with Eric Hernandez last week ended an 11-year journey starting in 2014. Hernandez looked back fondly: “What a journey! Many unforgettable moments on and off the court… I pushed you daily, helping you reach your peak. Wishing you success as a player and joy as a father.” Medvedev responded, “You made me stronger, able to run more than 20 hours in a tournament and still win. I’ll never forget our victories together.”

Shortly before that, Medvedev also parted ways with his longtime coach Gilles Cervara. He celebrated their decade together with 20 titles and a world No. 1 ranking, calling it “amazing years filled with fun and memories to last forever.”

While Medvedev and coach Gilles Cervara shared a remarkable eight-year run. Together, they celebrated the 2021 US Open triumph, reached five additional Slam finals, three at Melbourne and two at Flushing Meadows, and saw Medvedev rise to world No. 1 in early 2022. He also claimed the ATP Finals title in 2020. Despite this strong bond, Medvedev recently ended their partnership, driven by a desire to climb back up the rankings.

His turbulent 2025 peaked with a fiery meltdown at the US Open, smashing rackets and sparking crowd drama. Starting the tournament with an Insta post, “Mute. Play,” Daniil lived that unpredictable energy, showcasing both his brilliance and frustration on the biggest stage, signaling a new chapter ahead. But how will it pan out?

A look at Daniil Medvedev’s new team members

Bolshe Tennis announced on Instagram: “Thomas Johansson and Rohan Goetzke are Daniil Medvedev’s new coaches! Our ambassador confirmed he starts working with a team of two coaches. There is a trial period waiting for us.” Johansson, the 2002 Australian Open champ and former world No. 7, has coached stars like Caroline Wozniacki and David Goffin.

Meanwhile, Goetzke boasts coaching experience with Richard Krajicek and Mario Ancic and currently leads the Court Sense Academy. Reports say Medvedev has already begun training with this dynamic duo, kicking off an exciting new chapter.

Johansson’s playing career peaked when he shocked the tennis world by winning the 2002 Australian Open as the 16th seed. Though he had only reached two New York quarterfinals before, he later made a Wimbledon semifinal and an Olympic doubles final. Retiring in 2009, Johansson transitioned into coaching top players like Wozniacki, Sakkari, Coric, Goffin, and Nishikori.

While Goetzke didn’t reach Johansson’s playing heights, he quickly established himself as a top coach. He guided Krajicek and Ancic up the rankings, led the Dutch Tennis Federation as head coach, and later became Director of Tennis at IMG Academy.

Moving to the U.S. in 2020 to join CourtSense, Goetzke now faces the exciting challenge of helping Daniil Medvedev reclaim his spot at the top. Will this duo unlock the next chapter of Medvedev’s story? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!