Daniil Medvedev Sparks Fan Outrage With Bizarre Reaction to Canadian Open Defeat

Daniil Medvedev never fails to leave a lasting impression. The Russian just wrapped up his Masters 1000 run at the National Bank Open on a disappointing note. He lost to the Australian defending champion Alexei Popyrin on Thursday. The 10th seed fought hard, but a tough 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 loss saw him leave the court with his head hanging. Even so, the former World No.1 still managed to keep fans entertained!

Medvedev’s exit at the Canadian Open made headlines for all the wrong reasons. After a tense handshake at the net, he didn’t linger—instead, he hustled out, abandoning his tennis bag courtside. Cameras caught the awkward moment, his bag left stranded where he had just lost a gritty contest. Fans and commentators were stunned, and the Tennis Channel took to their IG to share the moment with the caption, “Left it all on the court 😂👋”.

This third-round defeat only adds to a rough 2025 campaign for Medvedev. His world ranking has slid to No. 14. His service struggles were on full display: landing just 52.7% of first serves and serving up 8 double faults. He did tally 12 aces, but Popyrin’s relentless return game was too much. Medvedev only won 48.4% of total points and produced 20 winners, but was hampered by 40 unforced errors. He saved 75% of break points but converted just 18.2% on return.

On the other side, Alexei Popyrin kept his cool after losing the first set 5–7. He flipped the match with booming serves—7 aces—and stayed aggressive, taking the next two sets 6–4, 6–4. Popyrin out-hit Medvedev with 37 winners and broke serve three times on 12 chances, showing real poise under pressure. The defending champion now heads to the last 16, stretching his Canadian Open win streak to eight matches.

But for Medvedev, the spotlight of his exit remains with fans. And they didn’t hold back on their thoughts of his choices.

Fans get real about Daniil Medvedev’s Canadian Open exit

Under the post by the Tennis Channel, one fan wrote, “The dude just seems done. I’m glad he at least won a Slam before spiraling down like this.” Medvedev’s résumé is packed with big wins. He captured his first Grand Slam at the 2021 US Open by defeating Novak Djokovic in the final. He won the prestigious ATP Finals in 2020 and has reached six major finals overall.

Not just that, but he’s clinched 20 ATP singles titles, including a remarkable six Masters 1000 crowns across hard and clay surfaces—Miami, Rome, Canada, Cincinnati, Shanghai, and Paris. Medvedev held the world No. 1 ranking in 2022, making him only the third Russian ever to top the ATP charts. He’s finished inside the year-end Top 10 for six straight seasons.

However, it’s been tough for him lately. As another fan pointed out, “He’s not having a good 18 months. Maybe he needs a break.” Daniil Medvedev hasn’t won a title since the 2023 Italian Open. That year was his last standout year as he won an overall five titles at Rome, Miami, Dubai, Doha, and Rotterdam! But since then?

He’s had a hard time clinching titles, although he’s reached the finals at the 2024 Australian Open, giving Jannik Sinner his first Grand Slam win, and the 2024 Indian Wells. This year, he reached the finals at Halle but left as the runner-up against Alexander Bublik! As another fan pointed out, “He is such a smart player it’s a shame to see him struggling like this. Form is temporary, class is permanent.”

On the other hand, fans find his reaction to the loss a more fitting one of Medvedev. One fan wrote, “😂😂Always a dramatic experience with him on the court.” Medvedev, while known for his accomplishments, is also a witty and entertaining player on and off the court. However, he’s had a few moments of outburst during matches that fans found entertaining.

Back in 2021 at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Medvedev stormed into an unforgettable moment during his semi-final match against Andrey Rublev. While chasing a ball, he collided with an on-court camera, then kicked it in frustration, shouting to the umpire, “Take it away. I almost broke my hand!” The incident forced a medical timeout and left Medvedev visibly shaken, even hinting at a possible lawsuit against the tournament organizers.

Fast forward to January 14, 2025, at the Australian Open, and Medvedev’s frustration struck again. During his first-round match against Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej, a net cord call late in the third set pushed him over the edge. Medvedev smashed his racquet and broke the net camera, sparking boos from the crowd. Despite the drama and a warning from officials, he powered through the intense five-set battle, turning what could have been a meltdown into one of the standout moments of his season.

One fan summed it up, “He cannot win a match anymore so he decided to become a meme.” Harsh! But now coming back to his tennis, it looks like the Russian will have to wait before he can find himself close to another title again. The US Open is just around the corner. With another warm-up tournament down, will Daniil Medvedev rise to the occasion as he sets off to New York? Share your thoughts in the comments below!