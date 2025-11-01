Daniil Medvedev’s Wife Turns Heads After His Meltdown Against Alexander Zverev

Two years and a five-match streak — That’s how long Alexander Zverev had to wait to end his losing run against Daniil Medvedev. It took some time, but when it finally came around, it came good. Facing off at the ongoing 2025 Paris Masters, the German star ended the Russian’s tournament dreams with a gritty 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) victory in the quarterfinals. Yet, beyond Medvedev’s on-court meltdown, it was his wife, Daria Chernyshkova, who managed to turn plenty of heads.

Apart from his on-court prowess, everyone knows Daniil Medvedev is no stranger to his outspoken and fiery demeanor, which rarely goes unnoticed. A similar moment unfolded on Friday at the Paris Masters when the 29-year-old was caught on camera venting his frustration during his clash against Alexander Zverev. One shall know that at that moment, Medvedev was down a break. He had already lost one of his service games and was trailing in the score during the decider, the final set that would determine the winner.

While such reactions aren’t new for the Russian tennis sensation, what caught everyone’s attention this time was a moment captured by Tennis TV and shared by @Olly_Tennis_ on X. The clip showed Medvedev’s wife, Daria, who was standing courtside, appearing to leave immediately after hearing his outburst. Of course, it remains unclear whether her sudden exit was directly linked to Daniil’s rant or simply coincidental.

On the contrary, though, one can’t completely rule out Medvedev’s conduct. Midway through the opening set, a moment of concern swept through the Paris Masters crowd when Alexander Zverev took a nasty slip during the eighth game. He was immediately seen clutching his left hamstring and rolling on the court. For nearly half a minute, the German lay grimacing on the court, prompting a brief pause in play.

This only resulted in Daniil Medvedev quickly walking over to check on his opponent. Not just that, he even helped Zverev get back to his feet after the scary fall. The two shared a brief exchange, with Medvedev asking if he was alright, before both players returned to their respective sides to continue the match.

Then again, one still can’t get their mind off the moment when Medvedev’s wife suddenly left the court. It has certainly fueled speculation about what might have been going on. In fact, while it may have seemed like Daria wasn’t exactly enjoying her husband’s antics, it’s worth noting that even his rival has confessed he doesn’t particularly enjoy playing against him either.

Even Alexander Zverev doesn’t like playing against Daniil Medvedev!

Sounds blunt, but Alexander Zverev said what he said. And mind you, it wasn’t because of Medvedev’s antics, but rather because the Russian ace had been consistently getting the better of him — until the current World No. 3 finally managed to make a breakthrough. “Daniil is kind of my kryptonite. I don’t like playing him. He’s somebody who has had my number for the last couple of years. I’m very pleased with the win for sure,” he said, radiating his satisfaction over the win.

Well, the numbers don’t lie. Before this night, Zverev hadn’t beaten Medvedev since the 2023 Cincinnati Open, where he surprised the then–third seed 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 to book a quarterfinal spot. Their most recent clash came at the China Open, where the Russian sealed the win in straight sets. In fact, consider this a win more than just snapping a five-match losing run.

Zverev achieved this by overcoming intense fatigue, pressure, and the weight of his past defeats. The German star dug deep and delivered when it mattered most. And as he successfully managed to close this chapter with Daniil Medvedev, Zverev successfuly booked his place in the semifinals, where he will be taking part in a high-stakes showdown with Italian maestro Jannik Sinner.