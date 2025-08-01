Ex-Slam Finalist Flexes Rare Feat That Even Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner Haven’t Yet Achieved

While in Montreal, the players are making the most of their warmup Masters 1000s en route to the US Open. Alexander Zverev is racking up the wins, ousting Matteo Arnaldi on Thursday at the National Bank Open. He fought his way back in a hard-fought battle against the Italian—6-7(5), 6-3, 6-2—to book his spot in the R4 of the tournament. But that’s not all he’s achieved!

The German reached the fourth round of the 2025 Toronto Masters 1000 early this morning after his great comeback over Arnaldi, and with it, notched an impressive milestone: 500 official career victories! He might not have had his hands on a Slam, but this achievement stands tall for him.

After the match, Alexander Zverev said, “Obviously, it’s a huge achievement in my professional career. Not many players can say they’ve reached this number of wins, so for me it’s impressive to have achieved it. I hope I can get 500 more, and I hope there are many more to come (laughs). In the end, when you turn professional, the dream is to play on tour and be among the best, winning as many matches as possible.” It really is a massive feat.

via Imago

After an incredible 2021 season where Alexander Zverev lifted a career-best six trophies—including a second win at the Nitto ATP Finals—the German looked unstoppable. But in a thrilling Roland Garros semi-final against Rafael Nadal the next spring, disaster struck. Zverev badly rolled his right ankle and was wheeled off the court in pain, leading to surgery and a long, uncertain road to recovery.

Since making his comeback in 2023, Alexander hasn’t just bounced back—he’s surged forward. He’s added to his title haul, now standing at 24, and has made it to two more major finals, proving he still belongs among tennis’s elite. The journey hasn’t been easy, but his grit and skill have him firmly back near the top of the game.

This pits him right up there with the ATP’s brightest stars, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. The 22- and 23-year-old phenoms have dominated the courts since their debuts, already claiming five and four Grand Slams, respectively, and remain the only two to break each other’s Grand Slam finals streaks this year. But Alexander Zverev leads the head-to-head battle with Sinner 4-3 and holds a narrow 6-5 advantage over Alcaraz.

Earlier this year, Alexander Zverev suffered a gut-wrenching defeat to Sinner in the Australian Open final. Returning to play back-to-back events right after left him openly admitting it might not have been the smartest move. Still, as he celebrates his new milestone, he just might be glad he kept going!

Not to mention, he’s rising to the occasion one tournament at a time. After Melbourne, Zverev suffered multiple early exits, but with time, he’s building pace and even won the title in Munich against Ben Shelton! But he’s got his eye on Sinner and Alcaraz.

Alexander Zverev hopes to intervene in the World No.1 and No.2’s rivalry

On July 15, shortly after Jannik Sinner ended Carlos Alcaraz’s dream of a three-peat at Wimbledon, Zverev sat down with Tennis365 for a revealing chat. Watching Sinner and Alcaraz dominate the court and tennis’s spotlight post-Big Three era, Zverev made his intentions clear. He said, “At the moment, Carlos is kind of the star boy now. He just brings great energy to the court and along with Jannik, they are the players to beat. I just hope to spoil their party a little bit and I think I can do that.” Seems like the German is feeling confident and ready to shake up the scene.

He didn’t hold back on his thoughts about Alcaraz off the court either. He offered an odd compliment: “Carlos is a great guy. He is fun to be around and he always has a smile on his face. If he can avoid any controversies, he is going to be very, very loved by tennis fans.” That subtle jab about controversies feels pointed, especially since everyone knows Alcaraz and his squad have openly admitted he loves to party a bit.

While Alexander Zverev dreams of clashing with these two heavyweights on the court, he’s already making waves right now. He’s just advanced to the next round of the Masters 1000, set to face Francisco Cerundolo. Without Sinner and Alcaraz in this tournament, many wonder if Zverev could finally capitalize and make a deep run. What do you think? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!