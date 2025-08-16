Move Over Big 3 — Jannik Sinner Is Winning Early

Tennis has always been defined by its legends. Roger Federer collected 20 Grand Slams and 103 titles, Rafael Nadal rose to challenge him with 22 majors and 92 titles, and together they forged one of the sport’s greatest rivalries—grass versus clay, elegance versus grit. Then came Novak Djokovic, surpassing them both with 24 Slams and 100 titles, and still chasing history. With Federer retired and Nadal joining him soon after, a new era is emerging, and Jannik Sinner looks poised to be the next great star.

Italy’s first No.1 and ahead of his time

Last year at the French Open, at 22, Sinner became the first Italian ever to reach ATP World No. 1, marking a historic moment for his country. He did this in a single season in 2024, wrapping up with eight total titles to his name, including two grand slams at the Australian Open and the US Open, and the ATP Finals. Now at 24, he has held the position firm for the last 61 weeks and is ahead of the World No.2 by 3,440 points!

His timing stacks up well against the Big Three! Nadal hit No. 1 by 24, Roger Federer slightly earlier, and Djokovic a little later. Additionally, Jannik Sinner has achieved a historic feat, becoming the youngest player to reach four consecutive Grand Slam finals, with a streak that includes victories at the 2024 US Open and 2025 Australian Open, a runner-up finish at the 2025 French Open, and a win at 2025 Wimbledon.

With this, Sinner accomplished what the Big Three did not at the same age. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic were all older (between 24 and 29) when they reached a similar number of consecutive major finals.

via Reuters Tennis – Australian Open – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia – January 26, 2024 Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his semi final match against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Edgar Su

That makes Sinner’s ability to win multiple Slams, string together long streaks, and reach No. 1 at 24 all the more impressive. Not to mention, he isn’t just keeping pace with the Big Three’s early careers, he’s doing it in an era where competition is fiercer than ever.

Thriving in an ultra-competitive modern era

Before 24, Jannik Sinner made history by winning the Australian Open and US Open in 2024, becoming the youngest player in the Open Era to snag both those Slams in one season. He currently holds 20 ATP titles across all surfaces. His calm under pressure shines through despite tough losses, although his win-loss record stands at 26-3 this season. He’s only dropped five total sets across the 29 matches played this season.

Sinner’s hard-court run is nothing short of electric. He’s won three straight majors plus the Nitto ATP Finals, with a 25-match winning streak after beating Felix Auger-Aliassime at Cincinnati. If he takes Ohio’s Masters 1000 title, he’ll outpace Rafael Nadal’s record (26) streak on hard surfaces, and in the future? He could overtake Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic by age 30!

On the other hand, Sinner is Italy’s Davis Cup hero, guiding them to back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024. Neither Federer, Nadal, nor Novak Djokovic had pulled off consecutive national victories so young. That pressure-handling skill adds rich layers to his legacy. With the next Grand Slam looming, Sinner isn’t just chasing records—he’s putting Italian tennis on the map and taking on the sport’s biggest stage.

In pursuit of back-to-back US Open glory

The US Open has long been a tough nut to crack in consecutive years. Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic all fell short of defending their titles before turning 25. But Jannik Sinner? At just 23, he’s already hoisting the 2024 US Open trophy and has a shot at becoming the youngest player in the Open Era to win back-to-back titles here. That would be a loud, clear message: Sinner isn’t just rising; he’s stepping into the rarefied legacy of the Big Three.

Sinner’s hard-court pedigree is no secret; he thrives under the bright lights of New York’s high-pressure stage. His 2024 US Open win was straight sets over Taylor Fritz, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5; a masterclass in calm and tactical brilliance. He led the tournament with 74 aces and a solid 65% first serve percentage, controlling his service games like a pro. Dropping only two sets all tournament, Sinner’s consistency shone through as he racked up ten straight victories to the title.

Beyond his serve, Jannik Sinner dominated in key moments, leading in break points converted at 47% and winning 85% of net points, showing agility and power that go beyond baseline rallies. This win made him the youngest man since Nadal to claim multiple Slams in one year and the first Italian ever to lift the US Open trophy. As the tournament ended, his world No.1 ranking looked more than justified, highlighted by a 91% win rate on service games.

Now, heading into the 2025 US Open, the trajectory is hard to ignore: Sinner is ticking off milestones faster than the Big Three did. From his youngest-to-win-Australian-and-US-Open double to his groundbreaking hard-court streak and historic No.1 ranking for Italy, the future looks bright.

Should he succeed in defending his US Open crown in New York this year, he’ll even beat the fastest male player to reach 4+ hard-court Grand Slam titles, surpassing the pace of Djokovic and Federer. But one this is clear: the Big Three shaped tennis greatness, and Jannik Sinner’s rise could define what comes next.