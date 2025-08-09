Frances Tiafoe Makes $30,000 Move for College Tennis Star Amid US Open Build-Up

Everybody knows Frances Tiafoe for his down-to-earth nature, despite being a star on the tennis stage. Growing up in a small town, he used hand-me-down gear in his early years. The 27-year-old knows what real struggle is—financially and in the grind to get better. That hard work took him to a career-high ranking of No.10 in 2023 and two US Open semifinals (2022 and 2024). It all came down to grit and a little motivation. And giving back has always been his thing. He’s not stopping now!

On August 9, the American dropped an exciting video on his Instagram from the Cincinnati Open. He’d arranged a surprise for college tennis player Russell Lokko that could melt hearts. “I’m out here in Cincinnati Open. I got my man, Russell Lokko, who goes to Louisville. I’m going to bless him today with $30,000. He’s a junior out in Louisville. It’s going to really help him for his junior and senior year,” he revealed.

He teamed up with the USTA to use his Frances Tiafoe Fund to get Lokko the amount. Russell, 20, is still finding his stride, having competed in one ITF event this season in Louisville, KY. But Frances sees potential in his game.

At Cincinnati, Tiafoe handed the young gun gifts from his sponsors—Lululemon and La Roche-Posay. Then came the ultimate surprise—a massive $30,000 cheque. Russell was floored and didn’t hide it. “Appreciate the cheque, it’s going to help a lot. Yeah, definitely going to take a lot of pressure off my parents. Going to help us a lot. Less stuff you’ve got to worry about. Focus on doing what I have to do,” he told Tiafoe.

In July 2023, Frances Tiafoe took his philanthropy to the next level by launching the Frances Tiafoe Fund. Partnering with the USTA Foundation, it supports under-resourced kids through tennis and education, reaching more than 270 National Junior Tennis and Learning chapters nationwide.

As Russell mentioned he’s always looked up to Frances as a player, that’s something the American knows about his popularity in the sport. Despite the ups and downs he knows he’s an inspiration and that keeps him going! His own journey through financial struggles fuels his mission to pay it forward—making a difference, one serve at a time. And it’s something the 27-year-old never takes for granted.

Frances Tiafoe gets candid about on helping his humble beginnings

Earlier in March, Tiafoe lit up the Delray Beach Tennis Center, joining young athletes from the Delray Beach Youth Tennis Foundation for a lively clinic. Posting the moment on Instagram, he shared why giving back means so much. “We’re at the Delray Beach Tennis centre, having a day with the kids for the Frances Tiafoe fund. The give back to the next group is huge. I mean, especially when I was once that kid who needed help to play the game at all,” Tiafoe said in an Instagram Reel.

His journey is all about grit and gratitude. He often says his dad’s words — “It’s not about where he starts but where you’re going” — kept him moving forward. Starting tennis at four at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in Maryland, where his dad worked, he battled poverty and the sting of ridicule for using hand-me-down gear. “So, to be able to pay it forward now and to be in that position truly means the world to me and something I don’t take for granted,” he said.

Delray Beach Youth Tennis Foundation serves over 1,000 local kids, opening doors to tennis and mentorship. At the clinic, Tiafoe hit with the kids, shared laughs, and inspired them big time. A shoutout went to CLIF Bar for providing healthy snacks, a support he flagged in his posts. And this wasn’t his first giving-back gig by any means.

Back in April 2024, he returned home with a $50,000 grant for the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, Maryland. This gift, part of the USTA Foundation’s Frances Tiafoe Fund, boosts the National Junior Tennis and Learning network. JTCC isn’t just a training spot for Tiafoe — it’s where his story began, and where his dad worked after coming from Sierra Leone in 1996.

Now, as he gears up for the Cincinnati Open before jetting to New York for the US Open, fans are buzzing — will he pull out new moves and make history? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!