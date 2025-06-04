French Open Heartbreak Sees Frances Tiafoe Fall Back on His Biggest Fan

The French Open is over for Frances Tiafoe, but you can’t help but applaud his stride! The American reached the quarterfinals on the Parisian clay for the first time in his 10 attempts. He only played his first main draw match in 2022, reaching just the second round. Since then, he’s improved each year. This time, he set a new milestone by making it to the quarterfinals. Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti was too good for him, but Tiafoe’s partner, Ayan Broomfield, couldn’t be prouder!

On Tuesday, Musetti showed off his slick one-handed backhand and quick court coverage. He sprinted and slid across the clay with impressive agility. Musetti defeated Tiafoe 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. This win earned Lorenzo his first French Open semifinal and his second Grand Slam semifinal overall.

Tiafoe’s run may have ended, but he reached a milestone. He became the first American since Andre Agassi in 1995 to make the quarterfinals without dropping a set! It’s sad to see the American out, but his girlfriend shared a heartwarming post. Alongside a carousel of pictures, she wrote, “proud of you ft [Frances Tiafoe] 🫶🏽.” Tiafoe replied quickly: “❤️❤️🤞🏿🤞🏿🤞🏿 only me and u.” Isn’t that adorable?

Their love story began in 2015. A mutual friend set them up, and they hit it off right away. Tennis was the spark, but their bond grew before Tiafoe became a global ATP star. Broomfield was a force on the court too, winning the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championship in doubles. Since then, they’ve been inseparable. Ayan often joins Frances on tour, always cheering as his number one fan.

Last year’s US Open was a rollercoaster for the couple. Tiafoe reached the semifinals but lost a heartbreaker to Taylor Fritz. Broomfield was right there, supporting him through it all. After the match, she posted, “What a tournament, proud of you. Forever your biggest fan,” on Instagram. She showed unwavering faith in her boyfriend’s talent and refused to let one loss define his journey.

Their relationship is a true partnership. Broomfield says they balance each other out—she’s the serious one, he’s the happy-go-lucky guy. They bond over their shared love of tennis. Tiafoe credits Ayan as his biggest motivation, especially during tough times. He often calls her his best friend and “go-to.” Together, they’re a team both on and off the court, lifting each other up every step of the way.

Frances Tiafoe reveals how Broomfield helped him overcome struggles

Back in April, just before his second-round match in Madrid, Tiafoe got candid on ‘The Change Over Podcast’ about who keeps him grounded when adversity strikes. He said, “Honestly, like when I’m really like in a tough, tough spot… I’m like bro, you just build for this. I like it’s never been easy for you. You came from that. You started from the mud. Like this is so you know what you losing a couple of matches, in the nicest cities in the world. Like get over yourself. You’re not that important.” That’s some real talk from Tiafoe, who never shies away from honesty.

He added, “So like the perspective, you gotta really go there and then you kind of start building it back up because I’m like when I’m playing college park and I didn’t know I was gonna play didn’t know what racket, that was tough. This is really not that big of a deal. Tough moments didn’t last forever. But tough people do….” But he admits, “there’s times where I am definitely times where like man I am done with this, I’m over this.” That’s when he turns to his “solid group around” him for support.

Since hitting World No. 10 in June 2023, Tiafoe’s ride has been a bit bumpy. He’s faced inconsistent form, switched coaches, and admitted to feeling “lost” on court. His last two ATP titles came in 2023, at Houston and Stuttgart, but he’s still searching for that next breakthrough.

Through it all, he leans on his girlfriend. “You gotta turn turn the page and having good people around you as well, I have been like she (Ayan Broomfield) has been amazing. I mean, she’s been with me for so long, ten years. This US Open, so I’m always kinda vent for her. She’s always going to be there through all those ups and downs.”

Now, with the French Open behind him, it’s time for grass season—his best surface! With a career win-loss record of 33-23 (58.93%) on grass, Tiafoe’s attacking game could shine. Can he bounce back from Roland Garros and make another deep run? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments.