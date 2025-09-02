Has Carlos Alcaraz Changed His Racket? All About His Major Leap in 2025

Carlos Alcaraz is just 22 years old and has already become the face of a post-Big Three tennis world. But for the five-time major winner, no matter how impressive the outcome, there is always room for improvement. “You can never stand still; you have to keep changing little things,” he said at this year’s Australian Open. This mindset is evident this week at the US Open, where Alcaraz has reached the quarter-finals of a major tournament without dropping a set for the first time in his career. Perhaps this dedication is why he is not only committed to his craft but also to the equipment he uses. He decided to change his racket earlier this year, so let’s explore the reasons behind that decision.

Carlos Alcaraz’s previous racket setup

When it comes to rackets, Carlos Alcaraz has been loyal to BABOLAT since he was 10 years old. The model he currently uses is the Pure Aero 98 equipped with Babolat RPM strings. He’s been using this racket since 2022, since the start of the 2022 US Open, which he went on to win. Clearly the switch to the Pure Aero 98 worked wonders!

The Aero 98 weighs 305 grams with a 16×20 string pattern and 315 mm balance. The head size is 98 sq in and 27 inches in length. This racket suited his aggressive baseline style because it is designed with spin players in mind. This racket is equipped with advanced technologies aimed at maximizing performance on the court.

Has Carlos Alcaraz changed his racket?

Not quite. While Alcaraz has continued to use the Pure Aero 98 throughout the 2025 season, he has made some modifications to it. Ahead of the season, in order to improve his game, Alcaraz changed two things: his serve and his racket (his serve is now more fluid and looser). As for the racket, he has wrapped lead tape around the neck of his BABOLAT in order to add 5 grams of weight to it.

The heavier racket adds more weight to his shots, and it, combined with the changes to his service game, means that Alcaraz’s shots are now more heavy-hitting.

“As you know I changed the weight of the racket a little bit,” he said at the start of the year. “I played in Australia with these five grams more, I felt a little more force, the feeling of hitting at impact is different, I feel like I generate more power.”

He continued, “Afterwards, it also depends a lot on the player you are facing. I have the impression that I keep the same control while generating more speed. These five grams really make a difference.”

Reasons behind the change

There are several reasons for this significant change, including performance adjustments in power, spin, and control. It also reflects the need to adapt to evolving rivals like Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Daniil Medvedev.

“In the end, we had to change certain things, to try them out,” explained Alcaraz to the ATP. “Yes, more than change, we had to try things. I was playing with quite a light weight for the pro tour. We said we’d try those 5 grams and it felt pretty good.”

He added, “The most important thing for me was that I could move it just as well as the racquet I was playing with, I didn’t notice anything in my arms. Honestly, it was fantastic. It helps me because my shots are heavier, and for certain shots like the serve and the return that’s always useful.”

Impact on his game in 2025

Tournament performances with the newly modified racket have been nothing short of impressive. Carlos Alcaraz is at the forefront of the ATP Tour this season, boasting an outstanding 54 wins and 6 losses, combined with 6 titles. His accolades include a second French Open title and three ATP Masters 1000 titles, with three of those victories coming against his primary rival, Jannik Sinner. This showcases the exciting rivalry that is shaping their careers.

What this means for his future

The changes to his racket, though minor, exemplify Carlos Alcaraz’s mindset to never keep still. And with Jannik Sinner constantly evolving, Alcaraz will no doubt be kept on his toes. After losing out on a Wimbledon three-peat to Sinner, his next challenge is the ongoing US Open, where he will face Czechia’s Jiri Lehecka in the semis in his bid to reclaim the title.

