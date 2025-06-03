“He Wants to Beat Your Mom,” American ATP Legend Shares Brutally Honest Novak Djokovic Take Amid French Open Chaos

One can’t deny that Novak Djokovic is truly the GOAT. He’s been part of the Big Three for the last two decades and has proved his dominance. One hundred titles and 24 Grand Slams is no small feat! Novak may not be on a winning streak right now, but he once held the No. 1 spot for 428 weeks. That’s the highest any ATP player has ever managed. The second closest? Roger Federer, with 237 weeks. Last season wasn’t great. For the first time since 2005, he was winless. But even then, he won the Olympic gold medal in Paris! This year, he came back strong. Injuries stood in his way, but he still won his 100th title at Geneva and is now chasing his 25th Grand Slam milestone. But what makes him so good? Andre Agassi might know!

On June 3, the former American No. 1 joined the ‘Served’ podcast with Andy Roddick. The two legends shared their thoughts on Agassi’s connection to tennis, his 1999 French Open win, and the strengths and weaknesses of the greatest players in tennis history. Among them was Novak. And he described it perfectly. He believes Djokovic’s on-court demeanor is often a slow, suffocating force. Agassi said, “He’s like the boxer that needs to feel the glove hit him before he even engages, right?” It’s true!

Nole often surveys his opponent before unleashing his wrath. Even if he’s a set down, he can rise again and snatch the win. Just look at his quarterfinal match against Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open! From Agassi’s view, opponents might land a few early punches. But as they engage him, he shifts into “hype lockdown mode,” making it almost impossible to win a point.

Agassi added, “He starts making you have to hit five winners a point to win a point, and then all of a sudden he gets a little agitated at that. Then he throws a little offense in, and you’re thinking, ‘Where did that come from?’ Now that there’s a little offense, I couldn’t win a point when he was on defense, and now he’s on offense.”

Once agitated, Djokovic seamlessly mixes in offense, leaving opponents stunned. He’s famous for his flexibility and court coverage. He absorbs powerful shots, then suddenly unleashes a cross-court backhand winner or a deep, aggressive forehand. He flips the script in an instant. All the eight-time Grand Slam champion could say was, “It’s like he wants to beat you; it’s like he wants to beat your mom, too.”

This dynamic shift is clear in his record eight Grand Slam comeback wins from two sets down. Think of his iconic victories against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2021 French Open final or Federer in the 2011 US Open semifinal, where he saved two match points. In these matches, Nole weathers the storm. He lets his opponent expend energy, then turns up the aggression. He hits with more depth and pace, takes control, and often breaks his opponent’s will.

Even now, he’s still hailed as the best! After his fourth-round win at Roland Garros against Cameron Norrie, former WTA pro Coco Vandeweghe said, “Novak Djokovic is the standard, just like Serena Williams was.” She compared them as both are three-time French Open champions. Not to mention, Novak just hit a milestone with a 100-16 win-loss record at the tournament! That’s impressive!

However, while he’s still showing his dominance, Agassi has previously pointed out something that might halt the champion in the future.

Agassi reveals why he thinks Novak Djokovic will “run out of energy.”

Back in December 2024, Agassi got real about Novak’s form after Federer and Nadal retired. Speaking to the media, he said, “It’s hard to say, Father Time always wins. He has already done so much for so long, it’s hard to imagine longer. We said that about (Roger) Federer too. I think Novak will run out of energy more than capability.” That’s a candid take from someone who knows what it’s like at the top.

Djokovic turned pro in 2003 and has been a force for over two decades. He crashed the Federer-Nadal party and helped create the legendary “Big Three.” With 24 Grand Slam singles titles, a record 40 Masters 1000s, and seven ATP Finals, Djokovic’s numbers are off the charts. Agassi knows what that grind feels like. He added, “Cannot be easy, especially when the people you came to the dance with have left, that’s a big thing.” He even shared, “When Pete (Sampras) retired it was a blow to me, it set me back a little bit. It made me rediscover my inspirations on some level.”

For Djokovic, the absence of his greatest rivals could hit even harder. Agassi pointed out, “Djokovic has lost the guys he made history with. It’ll probably get tougher and tougher emotionally, but I would never bet against them. Bet against them at your peril.” That’s high praise and a warning to anyone doubting Novak’s fire.

Now, Novak is heading into the quarterfinals to face Alexander Zverev. The Serb leads their head-to-head 8-5. Can he keep up his momentum and make it to the semis? Let’s see what happens next—share your thoughts in the comments below!