Holger Rune Dismisses Dating Rumors After Russian WTA Pro’s Shocking Allegations

Holger Rune is pressing pause to recharge after the US Open. The Dane fell in the second round—a disappointing exit—but it’s way too early to count him out. His season has been mixed, highlighted by a big win in Barcelona over Carlos Alcaraz and a run to the Italian Open final. Off the court, though, Rune has found himself in a twist after WTA’s Anna Kalinskaya made a surprising confession about his dating life.

On September 9 in New York, the Russian pro opened up in an interview. She once dated Jannik Sinner, and their romantic photos after his US Open victory confirmed them as one of tennis’s biggest power couples. But when asked about dating another player, the world No.32 admitted, “Someone wrote like 10 times and then gave up.” She then revealed it was none other than Rune!

Kalinskaya didn’t hold back. “He writes to everyone. He deserves all of this…He thinks too much of himself…Maybe he’s just that hopeless, but he’s not the only one like that.” Ouch. But Rune wasn’t going to let that slide. Holger Rune clapped back on social media, writing, “Ha ha ha. We might have cultural differences that make Anna read a comment on a story as an invitation to a date 😜 if I want to go on a date, I ask for a date. Don’t worry.” A sharp, cheeky comeback.

The revelation caught fans off guard. Holger and Kalinskaya haven’t exactly been spotted together, on or off the court. Still, Rune isn’t a stranger to dating drama. Just two months ago, Wimbledon 2025 doubles champion Veronika Kudermetova revealed the Dane tried his luck with her too—only to be turned down because, well, she’s married.

Speaking on Elena Vesnina’s podcast, Kudermetova said, “Rune recently texted me. I told him, ‘Boy, I’m probably too old for you. If you looked at my Instagram, you’d see I have a husband.’” Rune’s response according to Veronika? Just a polite, “oh sorry” before he stopped texting. But on social media, the Dane shared a slightly different take.

Holger Rune hits back at fake news on dating rumors

After news of Rune’s texts to Veronika Kudermetova went viral, social media ran wild. The clip sparked endless memes and plenty of tennis jokes. But ‘Tennis Centel’, a parody X tennis news profile, took it further, posting a fake Instagram story pretending to be from Rune, claiming he was single, lonely, and looking for love. The Dane wasn’t amused.

He clapped back on X, writing, “Too much fake info here on X 😏 please do report accounts faking like this.” The account was quickly taken down, though not before the fake post kept circulating. Rune’s message was clear, fake news can do real damage.

Later, Rune spoke to Tennis Channel about knowing when things go too far. “I like jokes, I like fun, all of this,” he explained. “But sometimes it gets a bit too real in a way—even though it’s fake. That’s when I don’t think it’s necessary. Obviously, it’s tough to control the whole internet!” His line was drawn at content that stops being funny and starts feeling harmful.

The 22-year-old added that some posts cross into uncomfortable territory. “I think some posts where it looks too real even though it’s super fake, those are not nice,” Rune said. “It’s a little bit provocative, as well, but I suppose everyone can do what they want.” His words showed he’s fine with a little fun, but not with being misrepresented.

Holger Rune has been on tour since 2020, yet he’s kept his private life firmly under wraps. No big revelations in press conferences, no personal hints in interviews. Maybe one day he’ll surprise fans with something unexpected. But for now, the focus stays on his tennis. The Asian swing is fast approaching, and the question is simple: Can Rune grab another title before the season winds down? Drop your thoughts in the comments!