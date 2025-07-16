How Novak Djokovic’s “Merciless” Jannik Sinner Analysis Translated Into Wimbledon Victory

On Sunday, July 13, Jannik Sinner did the impossible—he took down two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz on Centre Court. Both rivals put on a stunning display of tennis, still buzzing from their Roland Garros clash just over a month ago. But this time? It was Sinner’s moment in the sun. This marked his first Wimbledon final after coming so close in 2022. What changed? Darren Cahill might have the answer!

This year at SW19, something just clicked for the Italian. After what Cahill called an “awesome” practice week, Sinner won nine straight sets, losing just 17 games in his opening three matches. His game on grass—and overall—has grown leaps and bounds in the last three years. For that, his coach credits Novak Djokovic.

Back in 2022, Sinner blew a two-set lead in the Wimbledon quarterfinals to seven-time champion. That loss was a turning point. After the match, coach Darren Cahill went straight to Novak for some feedback. The coach noted that Nole was brutally honest about Jannik’s form: “After that match, I asked Novak for a conversation: I wanted to know what he thought of Jannik. He was honest, and brutal: he plays too flat, he’s predictable, he doesn’t vary his shots enough, he hits hard, but I always know where he’s going.” That tough report from the eventual champion kicked off the hard work that led to Jannik Sinner’s win over Alcaraz this Sunday.

Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his first round match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics

Sinner came back from a set down to overpower Alcaraz. His reflexes were sharper, his shots unpredictable. A packed Centre Court, 15,000 strong, watched as the Italian sealed the deal. When he finally won, Sinner dropped to his knees and hit the grass with his hand—a raw display of emotion. “Only me and the people who are close to me know exactly what we have been through on and off the court, and it has been everything except easy,” Sinner said. “[It is] very emotional, even if I don’t cry.”

His path to the final was anything but easy. He didn’t drop a set until the round of 16, but then an elbow injury struck during his match against Grigor Dimitrov. In a wild twist, Dimitrov’s own pectoral injury pushed Jannik Sinner into the quarterfinals after a retirement. Then he battled past Ben Shelton, Novak Djokovic, and finally Carlos Alcaraz—even with his injury. He proved every bit why he’s the world No.1.

It’s incredible to think that Darren Cahill’s simple move to seek feedback from a rival helped reshape Sinner’s game. But with the Australian, who’s been coaching him since 2022, soon set to retire, what happens next?

Jannik Sinner’s team reveals an update on the coaching change

Remember when Jannik accidentally spilled the beans during this year’s Australian Open about Darren Cahill possibly retiring? It caught everyone by surprise, but Jannik quickly kept it under wraps. At the time, all he said was, “He has a beautiful family, so many great things to come for him also after his tennis job. Let’s see. But the year is still long.” But it was a hard pill to swallow nonetheless!

Fast forward to July 15, insider Giovanni Pelazzo dropped a bombshell update on X: “Darren Cahill will stay with Jannik Sinner next year as well 💥.” According to Corriere della Serra, “He will stay, of course. The duo won’t break up even though Cahill will travel less (his request) and Vagnozzi will need support. But in Melbourne, next January, it will be as if nothing has changed.” That’s some great news, right?

Cahill joined Sinner’s team back in 2022, but it was the 2024 season that truly exploded with success. Sinner bagged his first Grand Slam, winning the Australian Open in January 2024—a milestone that kickstarted an incredible run. He didn’t stop there. He reached the French Open semifinals, clinched the No. 1 ATP ranking for over a year, and dazzled everyone, taking home eight titles!

Now, with Cahill still firmly in his corner, the vibe for 2025 couldn’t be stronger. Sinner’s already snagged two slams this season and has his eyes set on defending the US Open crown next month. But first up: the hard courts of Toronto at the National Bank Open. Will Jannik pull off another magical performance? Drop your thoughts below!