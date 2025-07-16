“I’m Not the Father”- Cheeky Roger Federer Once Shocked the World With a Blunt Admission

Roger Federer is known worldwide for his class, but he’s got a sharp wit, too. Fierce and elegant on court, the Swiss maestro charmed crowds with his antics and one-liners. After his first Wimbledon win in 2003, he became an instant hero back home. When he arrived at the Swiss Open in Gstaad, they surprised him with a prize fit for a legend—a cow!

For those who missed it, Federer had made history by beating Mark Philippoussis in straight sets in the Wimbledon final, becoming the first Swiss man to win a Grand Slam. He showed up in Gstaad and was greeted with plenty of cheers—and Juliette, his very own cow. It was a quirky, utterly Swiss tribute to the new champ.

Fast forward to late 2004, and Juliette gave birth to a calf. Roger Federer got to pick a name and went with ‘Edelweiss,’ the Swiss national flower. Tennis writer Bastien Fachan shared this hilarious story on X, noting that when a journalist congratulated Roger on Juliette’s pregnancy earlier that year, Federer shot back, “Thanks, but I’m not the father!” That’s Federer’s sense of humor for you: quick, dry, and totally unexpected.

After those humble cow beginnings, Federer powered through the next decade, holding the No.1 spot for 302 weeks and collecting 17 Grand Slam titles. Yet, even as a legend, he recalled his bovine encounter fondly. “I was afraid that she might bite me, but I think she liked it when I stroked her. I hear they also like to lick salt out of your hand. Now I need to find a garage for a cow, although I have no idea what a cow garage looks like.”

Juliette stayed in the scenic Swiss Alps, cared for by a local farmer. As her proud owner, Federer was entitled to all the cheese made from her milk! And yes, Juliette wasn’t the only cow ever gifted to the Swiss superstar.

Roger Federer gets another special gift for his incredible career

A decade after his first bovine surprise, Roger returned to the Swiss Open and got another unforgettable gift—a cow he named Desiree. Federer looked genuinely delighted, cracking jokes and grinning ear to ear. Fans would’ve loved seeing their hero so relaxed and playful. When asked about the cow’s new home, Federer kept the mood light: “She won’t be in my trophy room, that’s for sure,” he laughed. “But we’ll find a good solution, she needs a nice place and enough to eat.”

This marked Federer’s first trip back to the Swiss Open since 2003, bringing back memories of his legendary start. He chose not to keep Desiree, eventually selling her at a cattle auction. True to form, he brought humor and warmth to the quirky tradition, making every moment feel special for everyone watching.

Fast forward to the 2013 Australian Open, Federer faced the inevitable question—what’s the status of his famous bovine family? With classic wit, he put rumors to bed: “She’s not around anymore,” Federer admitted. “You’re living in the past. She’s long gone. I think her daughter’s gone, too. So way behind.”

Still, 2003 will always be a year Federer smiles about—not just for Juliette, but as the magical beginning of his path to tennis greatness. Those cow stories are the cherry on top of a storybook career!