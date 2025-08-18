Injury Concerns Force Ex-Grand Slam Semi-Finalist to Take Shocking Retirement Decision

Tennis is thrilling to watch but brutal to play. The pressure to compete and win brings the constant fear of injury. Over the years, many players have faced injuries requiring surgeries that eventually forced them to hang up their rackets. Legends like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray all stepped away for the same reason—because their bodies could no longer endure the long hours on court. Now, another name joins that list.

On August 18, former British No. 1 and 2021 Australian Open semifinalist Kyle Edmund announced his retirement. His left knee issues led to three surgeries in November 2020, March 2021, and May 2022. These kept him off the tour for 21 months. Four years later, after a 20-year journey, he decided to step away.

Speaking to the ATP website, he said, “To look at the journey and try and bite size it as much as possible is hard. It just felt right with things and my injuries in the past. Especially around 2020, 2021, I had three surgeries and I spent four or five years trying to come back and had ups and downs along the way.”

Kyle Edmund picked up a racket at age 10 on the courts of Beverley and East Riding Lawn Tennis Club in Yorkshire. That moment launched an exciting 20-year tennis career, filled with big moments and tough injury battles. He quickly made his mark, helping Britain win its first junior Davis Cup in 2011 and claiming two junior Grand Slam doubles titles in 2012. The last four years, however, told a different story. His knee surgeries changed everything.

Edmund debuted on the ATP Tour at Queen’s in 2013, finishing the year inside the top 400. The following year, he slashed his ranking in half. In 2015, he qualified for the Australian and French Opens for the first time, won three ATP Challenger singles titles, and played a vital role in Britain’s first Davis Cup victory in 79 years. He pushed world No. 16 David Goffin to five sets and broke into the Top 100 himself.

By November 2020, he was still ranked inside the top 50 before knee injuries interrupted his rise. Reflecting on his career, he said, “But [I] never [was] fully able to get back to maybe my goal and my target. That was the main reason for the decision, but over the next weeks and months, it’ll be a nice time to reflect, do different things, spend more time at home with family and just sort of appreciate the journey.” Despite setbacks, Edmund fought hard to return and chase his dreams.

Kyle Edmund reveals his thoughts on returning the sport amidst injury woes

Last year at the MarketBeat Open in Sioux Falls, Edmund shared his toughest reality with ATP website: “Then, without playing tennis, it’s kind of like what am I waking up for? I’m literally just waking up to do some rehab.” Tennis was his heartbeat, his childhood passion—and then a knee injury hit just as he soared. Days of sweat and strategy turned to endless rehab, with no matches in 2021, leaving the 29-year-old searching for purpose.

Edmund proudly represented Britain on some of its brightest stages. He led a shocking Davis Cup win over Serbia in 2016 and went undefeated in singles at the 2019 Madrid semis. His highlight reel boasts ATP titles in Antwerp (2018) and New York (2020), plus a historic Aussie Open semifinal—the first Brit since Andy Murray in 1978. His stunning 2018 Madrid upset over Novak Djokovic and climb to world No. 14 cemented his place among Britain’s tennis elites.

“You lose a bit of purpose, start wondering what to do, and get emotional,” Edmund admitted. A 2023 wrist injury tested him next, though it didn’t need surgery. Family and coaches were his anchors during those low moments. Despite ranking dips outside the Top 400, his motivation never wavered. “Even tiny progress feels like moving forward, but there were times I felt nothing was happening. Doing nothing wasn’t an option. I was determined to keep going.”

Now, with the racket hung up, a new chapter begins. After pouring heart and soul into tennis, will Kyle Edmund stay connected to the sport? His journey has had highs, lows, and grit—but it’s far from over.