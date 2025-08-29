Ben Shelton’s US Open Run Comes to an End as Injury Concerns Force Shocking Decision

The US Open is heating up as players battle for a spot in the round of 16! Ben Shelton has been on fire so far, currently facing off against the Frenchman Adrian Mannarino. The sixth seed has breezed past his first two opponents with ease, winning both matches in straight sets and dropping just 19 games. After a semifinal run in 2023, Shelton looks hungry for another deep tournament run.

The match started strong for Shelton, who took the first set 6-3. But Mannarino fought back, claiming the second set 6-3. Then, in an impressive turnaround, Shelton dominated the third set to take the lead once again. However, things took a troubling turn early in the fourth. After holding serve, Shelton grimaced in pain, clutching his left shoulder following a powerful forehand. He quickly called for the trainer and took a medical timeout.

Edge AI reported on X: “Medical timeout during play for Ben Shelton. Issue with left shoulder area. Adrian Mannarino on serve at 0-1 (30-15) in set 4.” Clearly in discomfort, Shelton’s reliance on his booming serve makes this injury a serious concern, especially with the stakes this high.

With Mannarino leading the fourth set, the match now hinges on the final decider. Can Shelton regain his rhythm and stage a dramatic comeback? Only time will tell.