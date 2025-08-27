Jack Draper Apologies as Worried Fans Send Prayers After US Open Exit

British tennis was looking strong at the US Open with Jack Draper leading the charge as the fifth seed. He played confidently, reaching the mixed doubles semifinals alongside Jessica Pegula and securing a tricky first-round win against Federico Agustin Gomez. Though he only dropped the third set, Draper showed impressive form despite just returning from a month-long break after Wimbledon due to an arm injury. However, fans eager to see the 2024 US Open semifinalist continue his run may have to wait a bit longer.

On August 27, the US Open official X account announced, “Jack Draper has withdrawn from the Men’s Singles event with an injury. Zizou Bergs advances to the third round by walkover.” It was a tough break for the British No.1 and his supporters.

Draper himself took to X to explain, “Hi guys, I’m sorry to say I’ll be withdrawing from the US Open. I tried my very best to be here and give myself the every chance to play but the discomfort in my arm has become too much and I have to do what is right and look after myself. Thank you for all the support.” Explaining his withdrawal.

But the exit left fans puzzled, sparking questions like, “What injury?? Give some clarity. He was fine after his first-round match. He looked completely ok.” And they do have a point. Draper showed grit and power in that match, fighting through pain to earn a 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (7-9), 6-2 win over Gomez.

During the match, Jack Draper broke once to take the first set, appeared on track for an easy second set, but Gomez pushed back hard to lead 3-0 in the third and edged the tiebreak to keep the fight alive. Draper, however, regained control in the fourth and dispatched Gomez as the Argentine couldn’t maintain his momentum.

He was also buzzing about the atmosphere in New York. Speaking to Town & Country on August 25, he said, “I’m looking forward to the crowd. I think the energy in New York City is like no other to be honest. The crowd gets into the matches, I think people here love sports and it always gets very rowdy at the U.S. Open and someone who loves that interaction with fans and, you know, that whole environment. Honestly, this tournament brings the best out of me so I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Now with him out, all that’s left is sending best wishes and wondering what could have been.