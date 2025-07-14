Jannik Sinner Breaks Character After Wimbledon Win: ‘Drinking Quiet a Lot’

Jannik Sinner is rejoicing in style! After a tough defeat at the French Open that snapped his 100% Grand Slam final win rate, the Italian bounced back brilliantly at Wimbledon. He took home the Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy with a stellar 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday. This win marks his fourth Grand Slam title and second of the season — truly impressive! Naturally, Sinner’s celebrations matched the occasion.

Following the match, the champions gathered at the annual Wimbledon champions dinner. Sinner arrived a bit late, and when asked if he had “digested” the win, his usual calm demeanor vanished. He sheepishly laughed and shared details of the post-match party.

He said, “Digested…I don’t know, we were drinking quite a lot in the last hours. It’s a bit turning, the head, but it’s all good. No, it’s very very special to have my family here and the whole team, it’s a very special evening so. Seeing also Iga here with the family and the whole team, it’s amazing. My drink of choice? Tonight? Champagne.” Known on court for his emotionless play, tonight Sinner was all smiles, even dancing with Iga Swiatek.

Why not celebrate? Sinner staged a brilliant comeback after dropping the first set to Alcaraz, winning his first Wimbledon title and fulfilling a childhood dream. He also broke Alcaraz’s 24-match winning streak at the tournament and got revenge for losses in the Rome and Paris finals.

Despite the victory, Sinner stayed humble. He reflected on the setbacks he carried into Wimbledon. “I did a lot of intensity in every practice because I felt like I could play very good. That’s why I also said after Roland Garros that it’s not the time to put me down because another Grand Slam is coming up, and I did great here,” he told the ATP website.

Sinner’s calm and composed nature on court was clear, but his disappointment when the trophy was taken away was evident too. Still, the Italian knows how to handle himself with grace and style.

Jannik Sinner on handing back the Wimbledon trophy

After all the photos with the original Wimbledon trophy, officials quietly stepped in to take it back. They told Jannik Sinner he’d be going home with a replica instead. Still riding the high of his win, Sinner seemed surprised that the real trophy was never his to keep. But instead of getting upset, he simply said, “Alright. No rush.” His calm reaction spoke volumes—choosing grace over frustration and respecting the tradition while soaking in the moment.

This isn’t the first time winners have faced this little twist. Just a day earlier, when Iga Swiatek lifted the women’s trophy after beating Amanda Anisimova, her trophy was taken away too. She got a replica as well. Watching this, former French star Marion Bartoli reminded everyone, “She can’t keep it. You only get a replica of it. This one goes back into the trophy gallery. You don’t go back home with that trophy, there is only one place and it stays in the trophy gallery at Wimbledon.”

This tradition goes way back—138 years, to be exact. Eleanor Thomas, Collections Manager at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum, explains that in the 1870s and 80s, a player who won the trophy three years in a row could keep the original. But in 1887, they created a “perpetual” trophy, called the Challenge Cup, meant to last forever and stay at Wimbledon. So the original trophy always stays safe in the gallery, while winners take home the replica.

Now, with Wimbledon glory behind him, Jannik Sinner is gearing up for his next challenge on the tour. With New York and the US Open on the horizon, can Sinner complete a dream season? Let us know how far you think he can go!