Jannik Sinner Faces Sudden Shake-Up in Camp With Wimbledon Just Days Away

Jannik Sinner is ready to bring the heat at Wimbledon. The Italian hasn’t lifted a trophy since his three-month suspension, but he’s fought his way to two major finals—a Masters 1000 and a Grand Slam. That’s impressive. Last year, he dominated the courts even as a doping controversy loomed over him. Sinner clinched two Grand Slam titles and six singles crowns, securing the World No.1 spot. He always gives credit to his team, never shying away from gratitude. As Sinner puts it, “I need people around me who help me feel good.” But as Wimbledon approaches, his inner circle might look a little different.

On Friday, Sky Sports revealed a major shake-up in Sinner’s team. His fitness coach and physiotherapist—both with him since September 2024—are now out. The news was also reported by Giovanni Pelazzo on X, writing: “[Translated from Italian] Marco Panichi and Ulises Badio are no longer part of Jannik Sinner’s team 🇮🇹❌” That’s a curveball for the Italian star!

The World No.1 brought his new team members on board just before the 2024 Asian swing. He had just split with his previous team, Umberto Ferrara and Giacomo Naldi. The shake-up followed Sinner testing positive for a banned substance back in March 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

By August, the ITIA had cleared Jannik on the grounds of “no fault or negligence.” They accepted his explanation: the positive test resulted from accidental contamination. His former physio, Naldi, had treated Sinner without gloves while using the medication for nine days.

Sinner later admitted he “wasn’t feeling confident to continue with them” and “needed some clean air.” Seeking a fresh start, he brought on Panichi and Badio—both with impressive pedigrees, having previously worked with Novak Djokovic back in 2017. With this new team behind him, Sinner soared: he grabbed titles in Shanghai, triumphed at the ATP Finals in Turin, and clinched the 2025 Australian Open crown.

But now, Panichi and Badio are stepping away—the first major change among his current support staff. That’s not all: Sinner also let slip another headline earlier this year. His longtime coach, Darren Cahill—who’s been with him since July 2022—will retire at the end of this season. For the World No.1, these are uncertain times—but if history is any guide, Sinner thrives when the pressure is on.

Right now, no official statement spells out the latest departures. But in the meantime, Sinner must now pick himself up after tough losses at Roland Garros and Halle. Will this team turmoil throw off his rhythm? Only time will tell. Is he prepared to take on Wimbledon?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jannik Sinner gets candid about his recent losses

Following his three-month ban, Sinner roared into Rome, reaching the final only to fall to his greatest rival, Carlos Alcaraz. Then came Roland Garros—his least favorite surface and a longtime struggle—yet again, he battled his way to the final, facing Alcaraz in a five-and-a-half-hour French Open classic. That loss stung: it snapped his perfect record in Grand Slam finals. The weight of Paris still lingers, even as he moved on to the next challenge.

Sinner tried to bounce back at the Halle Open as defending champion. He had just dismissed Alexander Bublik at Roland Garros, but on the slick German grass, Bublik flipped the script. The Kazakh pulled off the upset of the season, beating Sinner 3-6, 6-3, 6-4—joining Alcaraz as the only players to defeat Jannik since last August.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This wasn’t just any loss; it was a stumble for a player who’s used to stability. “After the loss in Paris, it wasn’t easy to come here and compete again,” the World No. 1 admitted. “I’m relatively satisfied to have been able to play two matches on grass before Wimbledon. I need to rest a bit now.” Seems like that wound might take a bit longer to heal.

Now, with two of his closest team members—who’ve been with him for months—stepping away, you can only wonder how Sinner will handle the change. He’s no stranger to Wimbledon’s pressure: semifinals in 2023, quarterfinals in 2022 and 2024. Maybe this is the year he finally goes all the way? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!