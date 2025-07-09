Jannik Sinner Makes Painful Confession After Injury Scare During Wimbledon Quarterfinals Against Ben Shelton

Jannik Sinner is a true warrior on the court! He took a nasty fall and hurt his elbow in the first set against Grigor Dimitrov—a match that ended in a twist, with Dimitrov forced to withdraw due to a pectoral injury. Sinner’s quarterfinal entry was a bit of a puzzle! He walked onto Court 1 to face Ben Shelton with a sleeve over his right arm, raising eyebrows everywhere. But proving why he’s the World No.1, he powered through for another Wimbledon semifinal!On Wednesday, Sinner took down Shelton in style. What looked like a major concern barely fazed him as he returned serves clocking nearly 130 MPH and clinched the win in straight sets, 7-6, 6-4, 6-4! Impressive, right? He only flinched once because of his elbow—so how did Jannik pull it off?

In his post-match interview, Sinner shared his recovery routine. “Yeah, I mean, when you are in a match with a lot of tension, you try not to think about it. It has improved a lot since yesterday to today. Yesterday, my day was very short on the practice court, 20 minutes with the coaches only. But in the other way, I’m looking forward to it. It’s no excuse, so there is no better stage to play tennis, and I think I showed this today,” he said, also thanking the crowd: “Again, the atmosphere helps me so much, so thank you so much for the support.”

It was a performance to remember. Especially considering his day off wasn’t ideal. After his injury on Monday against Grigor, Sinner went for an MRI on his elbow before making any decisions about facing Shelton’s big serve. While waiting for the scan results, he hit an indoor practice court with coaches Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill.

Did it go well? Sinner kept things light with a 20-30 minute session, just enough to stay sharp. Coach Darren Cahill later updated ESPN: “No news on the MRI just yet,” Cahill said via the ATP tour website. “He had it earlier today and he can’t take a day off, so he wanted to touch the ball… So Simone and myself just fed him a few balls out of the basket.”

Fans wondered if a withdrawal was coming, but Cahill stayed positive. “It’s not a bad thing sometimes [to practise on hard court]. The more you play on grass with the uneven bounces, the more your timing goes off… Agassi used to do it all the time… We’ve done that for a couple of years, so it wasn’t out of the ordinary,” he added.

It’s no secret that Jannik Sinner thrives under pressure. Remember the 2024 US Open semis against Jack Draper? He took a tumble, bounced back up, returned the shot, grabbed his wrist, and still powered through to win the match—and the title.

Could that resilience carry him into his second Wimbledon semifinal? Last time, he faced Novak Djokovic, who’s currently battling Flavio Cobolli. Can Sinner keep the momentum rolling? Only time will tell! Until then, follow all the action live on EssentiallySports Live Blog!

With this win, Jannik now matches Rafael Nadal as the youngest (23 years old) player to reach four consecutive Grand Slam semifinals since Rafa in 2009! Not to mention, he did this without a physio on his team! How did he make it work?

Jannik Sinner opens up about working with the tour physios

Ahead of the tournament, Jannik made a bold decision by parting ways with two key team members—Marco Panichi and Ulises Badio. They had stepped in after Sinner dropped Umberto Ferrara and Giacomo Naldi, following their links to positive Clostebol tests at the 2024 Indian Wells.

But just when things seemed smooth, Sinner’s momentum hit a bump with that unlucky fall against Grigor Dimitrov. “I mean, it happened very early in the match, you know, the first game, and it was a quite unfortunate fall. I checked the videos a little bit, and it didn’t seem like a tough one, but you know, I still felt it quite a lot, especially the serving forehand, so I could feel it. So, um, let’s see. Tomorrow, we are going to check to see how it is, and then we will see,” he said, his voice blending concern and calm like a true pro.

With his trusted physio no longer in the corner after the pre-tournament shuffle, Sinner now leans on the ATP’s medical team. When asked how he’s managing injury without his own crew, he shrugged with confidence: “Here they have good ATP physios. In any case, the doctor is good and as I said, tomorrow we’re going to check with you know MRI and to see if there’s something serious. And then we try to adjust it.”

Panichi and Badio had joined Sinner’s squad ahead of the Asian Swing last year and were part of his thrilling runs through the 2024 Shanghai Masters, ATP Finals, and Australian Open 2025 wins. They seemed like the perfect duo—until the surprise announcement that left fans buzzing.

Sinner handled the change with grace and gratitude. “Nothing big happened,” he said plainly. “We’ve reached incredible results in the past with them, so obviously huge thanks to them. We made some great (results), but I decided to do something different.”

Now, as he gears up for the Wimbledon semifinals against either Novak Djokovic or compatriot Flavio Cobolli, all eyes are on him. Will Sinner finally break through to his first Wimbledon final? Tell us what you think!