Jannik Sinner Reacts on Crowds Behavior That Affected Wimbledon Finals With Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner put everything on the line for his Wimbledon dream. The World No. 1 started his final at SW19 against Carlos Alcaraz on shaky ground, with Alcaraz taking the first set 6-4. It looked dicey as Jannik struggled to find his rhythm and break through the Spaniard. But he turned the tables and clinched the next three sets. Still, the crowd’s celebrations came a bit sooner than anyone wanted!

The men’s Wimbledon final on Sunday was packed with more than just tennis. There was a surprise pop from the stands! As two-time champ and the World No.1 battled, a champagne cork shot onto the court in the second set. The broadcast caught the sharp pop, which sounded just like a ball hit by a racket. Sinner stepped away from his serve, while Alcaraz threw up his hands, clearly rattled by the interruption.

After the match, an interviewer asked Sinner if he’d ever had to dodge a rogue cork before. The Italian grinned and replied, “No, only here at Wimbledon but that’s exactly why we love playing here. So, it’s a very expensive tournament so.” He’s right about the prestige of the tournament! With a winner’s purse of 38,828,000 GBP—over $52.9 million—Sinner has every reason to keep smiling.

This wasn’t the only bubbly mishap at Wimbledon this year. Just a day earlier, during the women’s final between Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek, a spectator popped a bottle right as Amanda was about to serve. The American called out, “Why are you opening it right now?” And if you think this is new, think again—a cork landed on court back in 2021 during Coco Gauff’s match with Elena Vesnina.

Luckily, the champagne theatrics didn’t faze Sinner. After dropping the first set, he stormed back to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. He captured his first Wimbledon title and his fourth Grand Slam trophy. Now that’s a celebration worthy of a toast—at the right time! However, the match was certainly taking a toll on the two-time defending champion, who seemed to have had a frustrated moment against Jannik.

Jannik Sinner’s opponent expressed his frustration mid-match

Carlos Alcaraz came into the match riding a scorching 24-match win streak but found himself tested after dropping the opening set to Sinner. The Italian, refusing to back down, fired back fiercely in sets two and three. He hammered forehands deep, forcing Carlos to scramble, and his serve was on fire, winning an impressive 84 percent of points on his first delivery in the third set.

The Spaniard was left visibly frustrated! Tennis journalist José Morgado didn’t let the moment slip, and he wrote on X when Alcaraz spoke to his team, “He is playing much better than me,” after getting broken at 4-4. The Spaniard was clearly on shaky ground.

One would have hoped for a French Open-style miracle, where Alcaraz rallied from two sets down to win after five hours and 29 minutes of epic clay-court battle. But this time, the comeback didn’t materialize. Instead, Jannik added another win to their head-to-head, now leading 8-5 against Carlos.

Sinner proved his grit. After a tough three-month break last year due to a doping controversy, he bounced back to reach finals in Rome and Paris. Though he lost in the Halle Open round of 16 to Alexander Bublik, his comeback has been impressive. Before the match, Sinner held 11,330 points in the ATP live rankings, with Alcaraz at 8,600—a 2,730-point lead. Now, after Wimbledon, that lead has stretched to 3,430 points!

The hard-court season awaits, where Jannik Sinner has already shown he’s a maestro. With momentum on his side, can he keep the streak alive and rack up more titles? What’s your take? Share your thoughts in the comments below!