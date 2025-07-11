Jannik Sinner Reveals Concerning Reason Behind Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon Semi-Finals Loss

With a sleeve over his right arm and a fire to take it all, Jannik Sinner prevails at Wimbledon once again! On Friday, the World No. 1 faced the seven-time Wimbledon champion in the semifinals. The stage was set for a rematch of their 2023 clash, but this time, the Italian rose to the occasion. He took down Nole in straight sets—6-3, 6-3, 6-4—to reach his first final at SW19! Still, he couldn’t help but feel for his opponent’s loss.During his on-court interview, Sinner was more than glad to be in the final. Happy with his performance, “From my side, I served very well today. I felt great on court. I was moving much better today,” he said. But he couldn’t ignore Djokovic’s struggle: “I think we all saw, especially in the third set, that he was a bit injured. He fell in the last couple of points in the quarterfinals, and he’s been in a very difficult situation.”

If you missed it, Novak Djokovic took a nasty tumble during Thursday’s quarterfinals against Italy’s Flavio Cobolli. Down 1-4 in the fourth set, Djokovic did what he does best—he fought back. But then, his feet slipped on the slick grass, sending him into an awkward split. He collapsed in clear discomfort and skipped practice the next day, sparking rumors of a hip or groin injury. “It was a nasty fall. It was very awkward. That happens on grass. I’ve had quite a few of those throughout my grass-court career. Obviously, [my] body is not the same today like it was before,” Djokovic admitted after the match.

via Imago Tennis: Wimbledon Championships Jul 1, 2025 Wimbledon United Kingdom Jannik Sinner ITA serves against Luca Nardi ITAnot pictured on day 2 of The Championships, Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Wimbledon All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club ENTER STATE United Kingdom, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeoffxBurkex 20250701_gkb_sb4_001

Ever the fighter, Novak said he’d get it checked out and hoped to be “free of pain” for the semis. “I’m hoping the next 24, 48 hours, the severity of what happened is not too bad, that I’ll be able to play at my best and free of pain,” he said at the press conference. But when he faced Jannik Sinner in the semifinals just hours later, fans couldn’t help but notice—Djokovic was limping after the first set.

However, Jannik Sinner kept his cool on the court. “I tried to stay calm, tried to play the best tennis I can, especially in the important moments, which today I felt like I was playing great. So, I’m very happy about my performance, and, yeah, let’s see what’s coming now in the final,” he added to conclude his on-court interview. Sinner had his own scare with injury ahead of the quarterfinals against Ben Shelton. He fell during his first set against Grigor Dimitrov, flagging pain in his elbow which cost him two sets in the match. However, in the end, Grigor suffered a pectoral injury forcing him to retire from the match.

Now, Jannik Sinner is set to battle his arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s grand Wimbledon finale, with Alcaraz gunning for a sensational hat-trick of singles titles. Earlier, the electric Spaniard edged out Taylor Fritz in a nail-biting first semi-final! You can catch all the news on our Live Blog here!