Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon Injury Update Sparks Concern as Former Davis Cup Coach Reveals- “Not a Trivial Matter”

ByFirdows Matheen

Jul 15, 2025 | 8:38 AM EDT

Jannik Sinner is a fighter for sure! The 23-year-old Italian claimed the Gentleman’s title at Wimbledon on Sunday, defeating two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. The match began tricky, with the Spaniard taking the first set. But Sinner’s sheer grit shone through as he rose to win the next three sets—a truly unforgettable moment. His journey to the final wasn’t easy either, something his former Davis Cup coach would definitely agree with.

Filippo Volandri, who coached Team Italy and Sinner to back-to-back Davis Cup wins in 2023 and 2024, expressed deep admiration for the World No.1 in an interview with La Repubblica. He highlighted Sinner’s rise against the odds, especially facing a champion who had bested him at the French Open final. Volandri was impressed by the Italian’s resilience despite an earlier injury.

He said, “The elbow problem was not a trivial matter: an exceptional, daily effort was made. Kudos to the Federation’s medical staff, who once again stepped up. Sinner is always very attentive to taking care of even the smallest detail, and that’s what makes the difference: after the very delicate match with Dimitrov, he didn’t make a single mistake.” And he’s certainly right.

Sinner sustained an elbow injury and fell two sets down before Grigor Dimitrov retired in their fourth-round clash. Quickly easing concerns about his arm, he nullified Ben Shelton’s power in straight sets over two hours and 19 minutes. Then came the semis against an injured but fierce Novak Djokovic. Sinner showed no sign of discomfort, ousting the seven-time champion in straight sets. How did he pull it off?

As Filippo noted, Jannik is meticulous, and so are his coaches. After the injury, Sinner got an MRI and reduced practice time on off days, opting for light hitting to ease strain. Coach Darren Cahill noted he “lost about six or seven miles per hour on average speed off the forehand” and serve, which could have been a problem. But since Jannik is the champion now, everything clearly worked in his favor!

Is Sinner's victory over Djokovic proof that resilience trumps raw power in tennis?

