John McEnroe Drops Harsh Novak Djokovic Critic Amid Wimbledon Slump: ‘Quit on the Spot’

Novak Djokovic is battling a tough challenge at Wimbledon! The 38-year-old, a seven-time champion at SW19, entered this Grand Slam aiming for his 25th major title. He’s faced strong opponents, dropping only one set to Alexandre Müller in the opening round. Now, he’s through to the Round of 16. But Alex de Minaur is proving to be a serious threat, and John McEnroe isn’t holding back with his honest takes!

On Monday, the Centre Court clash started shakily for the Serbian. He lost the first set 6-1 to the Australian No.1. Djokovic served four double faults, hit less than half of his first serves, won just 18 percent of points on his second serve, and racked up 16 unforced errors in the first 30 minutes. This shaky start stunned both Centre Court and McEnroe.

Speaking to the BBC, the ATP legend made a bold prediction after watching Djokovic’s rough start. “It’s not going to happen that he continues to play this badly,” he said. “If he did for two more sets, he’d quit on the spot. I would predict, if he plays like this for another two sets – I don’t think there’s a prayer it’s going to happen – but this is incredible to see him play like this.” Yikes!

Despite the rough start, Djokovic fought back. He broke back in the second set and, after saving several break points in the decisive game, took it 6-4. Still, De Minaur looks physically stronger, while Novak struggles with his knee.

McEnroe remains conflicted watching Nole. He added, “I can’t remember him playing a worse set than this – it’s been years, literally. He is absolutely disgusted with himself. [De Minaur] didn’t have to do anything that he didn’t want to do out there.”

Now in the third set, can Novak Djokovic rally to win and reach his 16th Wimbledon quarterfinal? Only time will tell!