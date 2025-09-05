John McEnroe Faces Furious Fans Over Novak Djokovic & Carlos Alcaraz Comments During US Open

Playing for a US Open final spot, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are in a fierce showdown! Djokovic leads their head-to-head 5-3, and the pressure to clinch his 25th Grand Slam is pushing him hard. But Alcaraz hasn’t dropped a set all tournament and isn’t backing down. The fans are loving the tennis, but there’s a catch.

John McEnroe, the legendary pundit, stirred the pot. The match is heating up with Alcaraz taking the first two sets, the second in a tight tiebreak. Now, with the third set underway at 4-6, 7-6, the tension is thick. McEnroe’s controversial claim that this might be Djokovic’s last Grand Slam chance didn’t sit well with many.

An X user called him out, “I really hate John McEnroe on Novak’s matches. He’s always trying to subtly discredit him.” Why? Well according to the fans, John McEnroe was speaking of this being Nole’s last chance to win a major title. The Serb has been defeated in all his semifinal appearances this season, and this being the last slam of the year gave way to his remark.

However, Djokovic himself has been uncertain about his game. His main concern this tournament has been his health. Competing at 38 with recent injuries is no joke. Yet, before the event, Nole was positive, saying, “Feeling alright. Let’s see. Once I step on court we’ll see. Expecting a very physical match. I’ll give my best as I do every time.” yet, he continues to compete. And Fans hope that fire burns bright despite the doubts.

But with McEnroe lighting up reactions, the commentary box is far from calm. The back-and-forth off-court matches the intensity on-court, keeping everyone on the edge of their seats.

Fans rage over John McEnroe’s odd call during match

One user wrote, “John McEnroe when talking about Alcaraz and a shot he missed lol… he had plenty of chances to put the ball where he wanted to and make ‘that guy’ move! 🤡 dear John, he’s playing likely the greatest tennis player that played the sport and you say that guy lol! @JohnMcEnroe.” It’s true, Novak Djokovic has undeniably been the GOAT for two decades.

He entered the tour in 2005 and took on legends like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Compared to the Swiss and Spanish icons, Nole has racked up the most Slams and held the No.1 ranking for a record 428 weeks. And while he may not be able to break the current dominance of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, that doesn’t mean he’s never beaten them! He holds a H2H of 5-4 against Alcaraz and 4-6 against Sinner.

Another fan struggled with McEnroe’s commentary too, writing, “John McEnroe is irritating yasis! At be impartial with your commentary #USOpen.” The frustration isn’t new—this year, fans called out McEnroe and his brother, Patrick, at the French Open for commentary that was “insufferable.” As another user put it, “What insight does John McEnroe add to a tennis broadcast? Anything? Anything at all? #USOpen.”

John McEnroe is a legend in tennis thanks to his explosive skill, fierce competitiveness, and a record-breaking haul of 155 career titles, including seven Grand Slam singles and nine doubles majors. His creative play turned him into an artist on court, and his fiery personality added drama to every match. It earned him the name ‘SuperBrat’!

Now, when McEnroe steps into the commentary booth, fans expect depth, wit, and insider perspective. But, as many point out, that’s not always what he delivers. One user summed up their feelings: “Don’t know why I’m being forced to listen to this sadistic shriveled up old f*** that is John McEnroe. Like pack this one up. Never ever has anything positive to say.” The 66-year-old’s style hasn’t changed much over time.

Asked about criticism, he’s remained firm: “For the most part, I don’t change [my style], I just try to be myself. I understand the game has changed quite a bit in the last 30 years,” he said, and he’s stood true to that.

Now, Novak Djokovic ultimately lost the match to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets. But the drama at the US Open isn’t over yet—the Spaniard now awaits Jannik Sinner or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the finals. Will McEnroe do justice to the championship set this time? Share your thoughts in the comments below! And don’t miss the US Open drama on our Live Blog!