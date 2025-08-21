John McEnroe Makes Feelings Clear on US Open Mixed Doubles Format

As the sun set on the US Open mixed doubles event, the turnout proved far more surprising than anyone expected. Back in February, organizers announced a new format—a two‑day event with just 16 teams instead of the usual 32, playing best of three sets, but with sets to only 4 games. Critics weren’t impressed. Legends like Rennae Stubbs ripped it as an “exhibition.” Still, last year’s champions, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, arrived with purpose and delivered. They even earned a nod of approval from John McEnroe!

On Wednesday, Errani and Vavassori sealed the title by defeating Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek in the final, 6‑3, 5‑7, 10‑6. The Italians dropped just one set all tournament and walked away with the $1 million champion’s check. Their run started with a big win over Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina in the opening round. At the time, they had declared, “We are playing for all the doubles players that could not compete here. We try to do our best.” And they lived up to every word.

After the final, Andrea Vavassori shared what truly pushed him forward and made the victory feel special. “I was speaking with John McEnroe in the locker room. He said to me for me was really important for him to come to me and say, ‘You’re doing something good for doubles’. So I think it will be really important in the future to know that it’s a product that can grow. With better marketing can become something better,” he told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago 2024 Australian Open – John McEnroe American former tennis player John McEnroe during the Australian Open AO 2024 Grand Slam tennis tournament on January 28, 2024 at Melbourne Park in Australia. Photo by Victor Joly/ABACAPRESS.COM Melbourne Australia PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxESPxUKxUSAxBELxPOL Copyright: xJolyxVictor/ABACAx

The new mixed doubles format sparked an uproar that never died down. Doubles players lashed out, and even the champions called it a “profound injustice” since top doubles teams had to request wildcards while singles stars strolled in automatically. The protest caught McEnroe’s eye, too. Wimbledon champion and world No. 2 Julian Cash even joined in, posting their celebration on his Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Veterans weren’t quiet either. Former world No. 1 and six‑time doubles Grand Slam winner Rajeev Ram chimed in with a playful salute. “Full credit to #Errani and #Vavassori. I’m sure it wasn’t easy to be the overwhelming favourites in this event and then get the job done. Forza!” he said. A classy nod that showed the respect doubles specialists have earned, even as the format fight rages on.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Meanwhile, McEnroe has been vocal about the US Open as a whole. With the mixed doubles wrapped up, all eyes now turn to the main draw. This year’s singles event also gets a facelift, and while the mixed doubles reboot was a success, those changes for the main stage have left even the ATP legend sounding a little envious.

John McEnroe expresses true feelings for US Open revamp

In May, McEnroe lit up a press conference in midtown Manhattan. The four‑time US Open champion spoke with candor and a grin about the brand‑new $800 million reimagining of the Open’s facilities. “I’m a New Yorker, and I played some of the most memorable matches of my life at the Open,” he said, appearing with Brian Vahaly, Lewis Sherr, Stacey Allaster, Kirsten Corio, and Kim Clijsters. “I fed off the energy there—for better and sometimes for worse. So when I see something like this…there’s a twinge of jealousy and envy, but also pride.”

He was pointing to the coming renovation of Arthur Ashe Stadium and the creation of a modern, four‑story Player Performance Center at Flushing Meadows. And why not? John McEnroe’s name defines the Open. He won singles titles in 1979, 1980, 1981, and 1984, first triumphing at just 20—the youngest champion in three decades. Add four doubles crowns, three with Peter Fleming (1979, 1981, 1983) and one with Mark Woodforde in 1989, and his record soared to 65 wins and 12 losses.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His fiery rivalries with Björn Borg and Ivan Lendl deepened the legend. As he laughed, “New York City is the greatest city in the world—go Knicks!—so it only makes sense, but [when I played there as a pro] we used to have beer kegs in the men’s locker room… I mean, it wasn’t all bad. We thought that was recovery.”

Players today won’t find the old traditions in the new digs. Instead, they’ll claim two stories of underground parking, lounges and dining, lockers, and indoor‑outdoor training spaces stacked above. And with the US Open draw about to drop, the stage is finally set for the season’s last Slam.