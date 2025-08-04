Katie Boulter Can’t Help but Tease Beau Alex De Minaur After His Canadian Open Success

Tennis truly is a place of love, and not just when your opponent hasn’t made a point! Alex de Minaur is soaring through the Canadian Open, just defeating home favorite Frances Tiafoe in an edge-of-the-seat three-setter on Sunday. His gameplay was incredible, pushing the American to the limit and winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to book a spot in the Masters 1000s quarterfinals. But his fiancée, Katie Boulter, couldn’t help but poke fun at his humbleness!

It was a thrilling match. De Minaur gave everything, especially in the tense second set as Tiafoe leveled at 4-4. In a showstopping rally, The Demon chased down Tiafoe’s biggest forehands, sprinted for an impossible drop shot, and forced Tiafoe to net a tough volley. The crowd erupted as de Minaur broke and served out the win. Even then, Boulter couldn’t resist calling him out!

She later wrote on X under Bastien Fachan’s tweet, “I’m not even fast I just read well” 🤣🤫🙄 @alexdeminaur.” Rightfully teasing her husband-to-be! Known for his quick humor, De Minaur replied, “It’s called anticipation 🤷♂️.” You can’t argue with Alex de Minaur there!

Both players brought their A-game to Montreal. The Aussie took the win, but he had plenty of praise for Tiafoe after. In his post-match interview, de Minaur said, “It was never going to be easy, and Frances, he’s got the ability to turn the switch on whenever he wants, so it’s very tricky to kind of put him away.” Taking down an opponent who steals a set? De Minaur has mastered it.

Katie has always been a huge supporter. “Her (Katie Boulter) companionship was something I’d been looking for: it gave me a sense of peace,” de Minaur said previously. Their banter has been a fan favorite for five years! They bring a unique spark to the sport with their love, and this time, they hope to take it all the way to New York!

Alex de Minaur makes an honest plea to the US Open

So you know how the US Open mixed doubles entry list looks flashier than ever this year? Jannik Sinner, Emma Navarro, Carlos Alcaraz, and Venus Williams are lighting up the entry list. But fans everywhere noticed the absence of the dynamic British-Aussie duo, Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter, who’ve already stolen so many hearts on tour!

Not one to let an opportunity slip away, de Minaur jumped onto X on July 30 with a playful plea to tournament officials. He posted, “Katie and I would like to ask for a WC pretty pretty please 🙏😢.” With a World No. 8 ranking and a loyal following, he’s hoping that wish will catch the organizers’ attention for one of the two wildcardslots yet to be given.

Organizers initially revealed their star-powered pairings back in June 2025, but nowhere did Minaur and Boulter appear. Still, de Minaur made his intentions perfectly clear: “We’re definitely going to be keen to try and play if they allow us too,” he said after Queen’s Club. He continued, “If that’s an option, we’d definitely be keen. It’s not really the normal set of rules; obviously it’s incredibly early for them to already have a cut-off.”

For now, their focus is set on prepping for New York—Katie exited early from the Canadian Open in R1, while de Minaur readies for a big quarterfinal clash with Ben Shelton. Could this crowd-favorite couple snag a late wild card? Only time will tell!