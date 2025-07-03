Marin Cilic Reveals What Keeps Him Going in a Thrilling Wimbledon Victory Over Jack Draper

Some players are living their Wimbledon fairytale. Coming back to SW19 for the first time since 2021, No. 83 Marin Cilic just pulled off the unthinkable by beating British No.1 Jack Draper! It was no easy task, but Cilic isn’t just any player—he once reached a career-high No. 3 ranking and was a finalist at the 2017 Wimbledon, losing to Roger Federer. This time, his promise shone through in a four-set battle (6-4, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4) that earned him his ninth R3 appearance at this tournament. What’s driving him this time around?

Cilic has always had a solid Wimbledon record. His highlight was the 2017 final against Federer, along with quarterfinal runs in 2014, 2016, and 2017. After tough knee injuries in 2023 and 2024, he’s made a strong comeback this year. Not to mention, this win marked his first back-to-back main tour victories in nine months and boosted his Wimbledon record to an impressive 33-13!

In his on-court interview, Marin Cilic revealed what’s kept him going. As the camera showed his two sons in the box, he said, “They are also one of the reasons I kept such a great passion. Also, running after them keeps me always in a great shape. But, for them to come here and they are always great in the support, they are always cheering me on and showing me the fist. So, I’m just so happy that they are here and we are enjoying it as a family.”

The 36-year-old has two boys with his wife, Kristina Milkovic. Their first son, Baldo, was born on January 31, 2020, and their second in September 2021. Marin wrote on social media, “Our small family has grown by another member. Grateful to share that Baldo’s best friend has arrived. And just like that we are officially a team of 4.” It’s heartwarming to see such a close-knit family. He certainly needed that extra motivation!

While Cilic led by two sets, Draper fought back to take the third set. It looked like the match might go five sets, but Cilic wasn’t having it! Known for his powerful serve and lethal forehand, his comeback after two years and two knee surgeries was uncertain—until he won Nottingham’s grass-court title last month, becoming the oldest ATP Challenger winner, surpassing Andy Murray.

At Wimbledon, he looked fully recovered and surprisingly agile on court. After such turbulent years, it’s refreshing to see. There’s no doubt Cilic is thrilled to be back!

Marin Cilic opens up about his expectations ahead of Wimbledon

He kicked off Wimbledon with an impressive first-round victory over Belgian Raphael Collignon. After four years away from the grass courts, Cilic is simply thrilled to be back. “I watched from the TV when I could in the years I did not play,” he told ATPTour.com. “It was not every single day but all the big matches I would still watch. Now being back, I am extremely happy and proud of myself to give myself a chance.” Ahead of his battle against the World No.4, Cilic admitted he had never faced Draper before but has been keeping a close eye on the young lefty’s rise.

“I’ve been watching his game a lot and he’s improved incredibly in the last two to two and a half seasons,” he said. “Interestingly, we’ve never hit or played any matches, so this will be the first. He’s had an incredible 12 months, with a career-high and playing incredible tennis. There are lots of positives for him. He’s in great form, and with his age and playing at home, it’s definitely a great challenge for me. I hope to play well.”

Now, after beating Draper, he’s set to face Spain’s Jaume Munar in the third round. Will he make a deep run this time? Only time will tell, but so far, things are looking bright for the Croatian at Wimbledon. Don’t miss a moment of the action—follow the latest updates on our Live Blog as Cilic continues his inspiring comeback on the grass courts of SW19!