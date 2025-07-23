Martina Navratilova’s Former Partner Makes Stance Clear on Jannik Sinner’s Controversial Decision

Jannik Sinner remains the centre of attention. Last week, his triumphant Wimbledon win avenged his earlier French Open loss to the same opponent. But earlier today, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Sinner has rehired his fitness trainer Umberto Ferrara “with immediate effect.” Ferrara had worked with Sinner since 2022 but was caught up in the Italian’s doping controversy and subsequently parted ways with him. This surprising reunion has raised some eyebrows.

On Wednesday, social media went wild after the news broke. Paul McNamee, who won Wimbledon mixed doubles in 1985 with the legendary Martina Navratilova, weighed in on X. He wrote, “Jannik Sinner rehiring Umberta Ferrara has to be up there as one of the most astonishing PR moves in tennis history. You can afford to hire anyone in the world. Why oh why Jannik?” Good question.

If you missed last season’s Jannik Sinner drama, here’s the whirlwind recap. The Italian split with Ferrara and his former physio Giacomo Naldi during the doping storm. Sinner’s name went everywhere after he popped positive twice for the banned substance clostebol. Later, an independent ITIA panel later announced he had “no fault or negligence.” But it wasn’t over.

Fast forward to this year and WADA wrapped things up with Sinner, who agreed to a three-month suspension, which let him storm back in May at the Italian Open. WADA was clear: he “did not intend to cheat, and that his exposure to clostebol did not provide any performance-enhancing benefit and took place without his knowledge as the result of negligence of members of his entourage.” But the ban stuck, because—as the Code and CAS precedent say—“an athlete bears responsibility for the entourage’s negligence.”

When Naldi left Jannik Sinner’s team, observers noted the trainer was just as responsible. It was stated that “Umberto has played an important role in Jannik’s development to date, and his return reflects a renewed focus on consistency and top-level performance,” in Sinner’s statement announcing the news.

After working with Jannik, Ferrara moved on to Matteo Berrettini’s camp. Sinner then brought in Marco Panichi as fitness trainer and Ulises Badio as physiotherapist. However, they left the team right before Wimbledon this year.

People were concerned to see him without two important members on his team, but the Italian still clinched his first title at SW19. Many fans looked forward to watching him return to his favorite surface, the hard courts, and seeing him defend his US Open title. But this news? It’s caught everyone off-guard.

Jannik Sinner’s move brings criticism from players and others

Once the news broke, the tennis world lit up again. Players like Nick Kyrgios and sports journalist Pavvy G, both vocal during Sinner’s doping saga last year, jumped back into the fray with fresh takes. Ferrara’s return has sparked new questions and fierce opinions.

Pavvy G didn’t hold back on X: “They think they are untouchable; it really does makes a mockery of @itia_tennis @wada_ama for failing to ever sanction Ferrara who knowingly had a banned performance enhancing substance in his possession and ironically was Sinner’s head of anti doping control too. Unbelievable.” Ouch! Meanwhile, Kyrgios weighed in with his usual sharp wit, posting, “Unfortunately this isn’t @TennisCentel.” For the uninitiated, Tennis Centel is a parody news account, and Nick’s sarcasm hit the mark.

On the flip side, Ferrara defended himself back in April during a chat with Gazzetta dello Sport. He revealed he’s used Trofodermin for years to treat a chronic condition. “I very clearly communicated to Naldi both the nature of the product and the fact that it must not come into contact with Jannik for any reason,” Ferrara said. He even suggested Naldi use it on a stubborn cut that was slowing his work—and only allowed its use in his personal bathroom.

Ferrara added, “Naldi did not deny being told about it, but he said he did not remember.” So, the plot thickens as the drama drags on. For now, fans and critics alike are waiting for Jannik Sinner to share his side of the story.