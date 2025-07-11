Morgan Riddle Stands by Beau Taylor Fritz With Powerful Message After Wimbledon Loss to Alcaraz

Taylor Fritz made history at Wimbledon by becoming the first American man to reach the semifinals since John Isner in 2018. Though he had reached the quarterfinals three times before, this was his first time making it to the semis at SW19—a proud milestone indeed. But his run was halted by two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated him after a tough battle on Centre Court on Friday. Taylor’s strides didn’t go unnoticed, especially by his stunning girlfriend, Morgan Riddle!

On Friday, the American No. 1 fought hard, even taking a set off Alcaraz. The semifinal turned into a fierce struggle. Fritz unleashed 135 mph serves and thunderous forehands, pushing the Spaniard to the brink. At one point, Alcaraz was just a point away from a fifth set. Yet, as usual, Alcaraz flipped the script and claimed victory with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (6) win.

After the match, Riddle shared a heartfelt message on Instagram: “I know how much this meant to you & you fought your heart out every step of the way the last 2 weeks. Love you endlessly & so proud to be by your side. on to the next 💪🏻🤍.” The social media influencer, who has been dating Taylor Fritz since 2020, was at Centre Court cheering him on throughout the Championships.

Morgan has been by Taylor Fritz’s side since day one. Her stunning looks caught the eyes all tournament long, but her support runs deeper. She was with him during his Australian Open campaign this year in Melbourne, sharing fun tips for fans visiting Rod Laver Arena in the Aussie summer heat.

She also stood by him during his breakthrough moment last year—reaching his first Grand Slam final at the US Open. Morgan documented that journey on her YouTube channel with a vlog titled, ‘US OPEN: week in my life in nyc | tennis tournament.’ Though Fritz lost to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, Morgan’s faith never wavered. Especially since hse shared an interesting note from his first Wimbledon loss in 2021!

Taylor Fritz reveals how Morgan leaked a private note at Wimbledon

On Tuesday, after Fritz’s quarterfinal win over Karen Khachanov, he revealed a personal story during his on-court interview. When asked about a “note” he wrote to himself after a tough Wimbledon loss that dropped him out of the Top 40, Taylor shared how Morgan pushed him to manifest improvement.

He said, “That note was never supposed to be public. I was ranting about it to my girlfriend and she said ‘write it down, look at it’ and so, yeah. I’m really happy with how I’ve turned my career around over the last four years or so I’ve put in a lot of work and it’s good to see the results.” The note itself made waves last year when Morgan posted it on her Instagram story after Taylor Fritz’s 2021 Wimbledon loss to Alexander Zverev.

It read: “Nobody in the whole world is underachieveing harder than you, you are so f** good but 40 in the world get your f** s*** together (dated Wimbledon loss, July 3, 2021).” The US Open’s Instagram even gave it a shoutout, sharing a collage that started with Morgan’s screenshot.

Could Morgan be nudging Taylor Fritz to manifest another breakthrough? Only time will tell. For now, the spotlight is on Wimbledon’s final showdown between World No. 1 and No. 2, a rematch of their French Open battle just a month ago. Stay tuned with our live blog for all the latest Wimbledon updates as the Championships draw to a thrilling close!