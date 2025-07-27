Mubadala DC Open: How Much Prize Money Will Alex De Minaur or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Bag for Winning the Title?

The Mubadala Citi DC Open burst into life this week, heralding the North American hardcourt swing. Top seeds Taylor Fritz, Lorenzo Musetti, and Ben Shelton battled valiantly but bowed out early, while Frances Tiafoe, cheered by his home crowd that saw over 80,000 fans attend, also made an unexpected exit. As the tournament built momentum, Alex de Minaur clinched a spot in the men’s final since Rotterdam in February, while his opponent, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, eyes his fourth chance at clinching a title this season! With hefty prize money and crucial US Open momentum at stake, all eyes turn to who will take it all home.

It might not have the glitz of Wimbledon, but this American hardcourt showdown brings big money and even bigger stakes. According to a report by Perfect Tennis, the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 prize money pool for the ATP Tour stands at nearly USD 2.4 million. On the WTA Tour, the amount is around USD 1.3 million!

Winners in Washington really hit the jackpot. The men’s singles champ will walk away with a sweet $420,525, while the women’s singles winner pockets $197,570. The breakdown thrills every round: men’s singles runners-up earn $224,275, semi-finalists get $116,340, while quarter-finalists snatch $60,740. Even those bowing out in the early rounds collect between $9,345 and $32,005. For doubles, the champions take home $147,190, with runners-up at $78,490.

Here’s what’s wild—this is just one of 13 ATP 500 tournaments, and the DC crowd gets to catch both ATP 500 and WTA 500 excitement at once. The prize pot for the ATP side? A cool $2,396,115, up a whopping 14.09% from last year, which Sebastian Korda seized from Flavio Cobolli. The winner’s check in 2025 has jumped by 14.09% too, making $420,525 in prize money feel even sweeter.

Even the smallest victories pay better this year—second-round losers will see a 14.10% higher payout at $17,525 compared to 2024. The energy is electric, the tension sky-high, and for the finalists, there’s a shot at their first title of the season. With these stakes, everyone’s asking: who’s going to seize the moment and take the win?

De Minaur and Fokina bring the heat to Mubadala DC Open

Sunday’s finals at the 2025 Citi Open in Washington, D.C. have set the stage for a showdown between Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Alex de Minaur, and the energy is electric. Fokina, still searching for his first ATP singles title, has powered through this week, toppling the likes of Taylor Fritz in a late-night quarterfinal thriller and then dispatching Ben Shelton in the semifinals despite a raucous home crowd. His forehand has been a real weapon, and he’s looked inspired at every turn.

On the other side is de Minaur, chasing unfinished business after his memorable run to the Washington final as a teenager seven years ago. The Aussie has been all business in 2025: a quarterfinal appearance in Melbourne, a gutsy run to the Rotterdam final, and only one set dropped all tournament in D.C.—including a composed win over Corentin Moutet, who’d just shocked Daniil Medvedev. The improvements in the Aussie’s aggression and serving have been crystal clear on these hard courts.

Their H2H is balanced 2-2 in their previous encounters. Their most recent meeting saw de Minaur cruise 6-1, 6-3 in Toronto two years ago. With both men raising their level throughout the week, something’s got to give—and this match could tip the rivalry in a big way. Who will seize the moment and leave Washington with the ultimate prize?