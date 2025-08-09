New Dad Rafael Nadal Sparks Frenzy as Fans Spot Baby Miquel’s Link With Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer built a rivalry—and a friendship—for the ages. For two decades, they battled on the biggest stages of professional tennis. Federer retired in 2022. Nadal followed last year. Yet they remain, for many, the ultimate GOAT pairing. Off the court, their lives have shifted to new milestones. Still, news about one always brings up the other. For their devoted fanbase, Roger and Rafa will always share the same sentence.

On August 9, Rafael welcomed his second child—a son named Miquel—with his wife, Maria Francisca Perello! The happy update came via X, posted by Olly Tennis: “🇪🇸🥰 Rafael Nadal and his wife welcomed their second child – another boy – on August 7th! 👏👶 He is named Miquel – after Mery’s father, who passed away in 2023.” Rafa’s family is now up by one alongside his first son, Rafa Junior, who came in October 2022. But it wasn’t just the news itself that caught attention—it was the date of baby Miquel’s arrival.

One fan wrote on X, “Rafa’s baby was almost born on Roger’s birthday. A day too early.” Indeed, Roger Federer’s birthday falls on August 8—just one day after Miquel was born. For those who adore the “Fedal” bond, the timing felt poetic. After all, Rafa and Roger shared over 30 clashes between 2004 and 2019, going from fierce rivals to lifelong friends.

They haven’t faced each other since 2019, but they’ve stayed close. When Roger retired at the Laver Cup in 2022, Rafa was there to send him off—tears and all. Likewise, when Rafael Nadal announced his own retirement, he was honored at this year’s French Open. Federer stood beside Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic for the ceremony. And just this July, they were spotted together at the Rafa Nadal Academy!

Now, baby Miquel’s near-birthday with the Swiss legend adds another layer to their story. Fans can’t help but love it!