Nick Kyrgios Breaks Silence on Rafael Nadal Feud: ‘I Despised Him Immensely’

Blunt and bold, Nick Kyrgios always keeps it real. This Aussie star once went head-to-head with the Big Three in his early career, facing every challenge the sport threw at him. Since stepping away in 2024 for injury and wrist surgery, he’s taken his time to speak his mind. His quick wit landed him a spot in the commentator’s box at Wimbledon and the Australian Open with BBC and ESPN. Online, he never shies away from controversy. Sometimes, his opinions are downright brutal.On Thursday, Kyrgios joined the hosts of the ‘Nothing Major’ podcast and really opened up about his relationship with Rafael Nadal, as Tennis365 reported. Everyone knows he’s close with Andy Murray and has patched things up with Novak Djokovic—those two are now on great terms. No drama to report with Roger Federer either. But when it comes to Rafael Nadal, Kyrgios held a very different view.

“I couldn’t stand him. When I saw him walking on and off the court, he generated a lot of hatred in me; I despised him immensely. I was very motivated to play against him, I felt a great rage inside me and I always tried to play my best tennis to show everyone that I idolized him for his work ethic, that you can succeed by having fun and staying calm. I never had similar feelings when facing Roger or Novak, for example,” said Nick Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios may not have loved Rafa’s style, but their rivalry pushed him to unforgettable heights—both brilliant and controversial. It all started with a bang at Wimbledon 2014, where Kyrgios stunned Rafa to become the first player outside the top 100 to beat a world number one at a Grand Slam since 1992.

Rafael Nadal of Spain shakes hands with Nick Kyrgios of Australia BNP Paribas Open, Tennis, Day 9, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, USA – 17 Mar 2022

From there, their clashes raged on until 2022. Nadal finished ahead 6-3 in their head-to-head. But it was never a walk in the park. Only two matches were one-sided; every other time, the Major champion had to dig deep against a rival who played by his own rules.

If facing Rafael Nadal’s non-stop intensity wasn’t enough, Kyrgios also took aim at his routines. According to TNT Sports, Nick didn’t hold back, saying, “Rafa had tennis diseases with all that he did during matches. Some of his gestures disgusted me. I hated seeing players who took a long time between serves, especially between the first and second serves. He did it and it made me despise him.” With comments like that, it’s clear their rivalry boiled hot both on and off the court!

This wasn’t the first time Nick Kyrgios made his feelings known—his fiery moments with Nadal were front and center in Acapulco 2019. Nadal started the match strong, but Kyrgios quickly went for a flashy “hot dog” lob and soon grew frustrated when his challenge was ignored. Just 15 minutes in, he was already taking issue with Rafa’s slow pace, asking, “Why am I waiting to serve?”—and repeating it to his team.

Nick kept things unpredictable, serving underarm to win his third game—a move Nadal had previously called disrespectful. When Nadal went for a comfort break at the end of the first set, Kyrgios was clearly irritated: “I’m serving next and he chooses to go now?” In the second set, Nick turned up the heat, firing a break-point winner and saving two break points himself. He tried another underarm serve—this time met with boos—but still pushed ahead 4-1, ensuring the drama never faded.

But now, the Spaniard has retired. And while Nick might have shared his raw emotions about competing against Rafa, he showed genuine respect for the King of Clay during his retirement announcement.

Nick Kyrgios drops a heartwarming message for Rafa

On October 10, 2024, Nadal sent shockwaves through the tennis world, revealing that he’d retire after the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga. Players everywhere shared emotional tributes, and Kyrgios was quick to chime in on social media: “Rafa don’t retire I wanna play you 1 last time.” Calling Rafa an “inspiration,” he added, “We had our differences but you were one hell of a warrior. Best wishes and good luck with whatever comes next.”

A month later on the ‘Nothing Major’ podcast, Kyrgios spoke even more openly about what Nadal’s retirement meant to him. When Steve Johnson brought it up, Nick shared, “Yeah, he (Nadal) was probably one guy who had always motivated me. It’s weird seeing these guys go.” Despite their history, that deep respect was obvious.

Nick Kyrgios has shown that admiration before. In 2022, Nadal publicly praised his ability to win any tournament, telling reporters, “He (Kyrgios) can win in any tournament that he’s playing. He has all the talent, the weapons to win against any player. Of course, he can.” Kyrgios didn’t let that go unnoticed, highlighting it online with, “Real know real.”

Now, Nadal is officially retired, but Nick Kyrgios is still out there. Dusting off the rust after a long absence. So far, just one match win in Miami. Will he find his groove and deliver on Rafa’s faith? Only time will tell—let us know what you think in the comments!