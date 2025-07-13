Nick Kyrgios Expresses His Concern After Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon Win

Jannik Sinner has done it again! After a tough return to the courts in May, following his three-month ban, the Italian world No.1 snapped Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon winning streak to claim the title. Even after dropping the first set to the Spaniard, Sinner rallied back for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory that had 15,000 fans at Centre Court roaring. But Nick Kyrgios might have a different take!

After the match, the Aussie who reached the 2022 Wimbledon final and lost to Novak Djokovic sparked debate on Twitter. He posted, “Wimby wrapped up ☘️ REPLY with 1 word on how we feel about it 🤷🏽‍♂️” showing he had strong feelings even before the final began.

On July 10, when Jannik Sinner defeated Djokovic to reach his first Wimbledon final, Kyrgios was already on the fence about seeing him win. He didn’t mince words about Sinner and Iga Swiatek, who also served a doping ban. He said, “At the end of the day, the decision has been made, and it’s kind of in the past. Do I think it’s a good look for the sport that Iga Swiatek and Sinner are in the final at Wimbledon after serving a ban? I don’t think it’s a good look for the sport. And I think people could agree.” Yikes.

Kyrgios believes letting two top players return so quickly raises big questions about tennis’s integrity and the fairness of anti-doping rules. He’s been vocal about this issue for a while. Ever since news broke about Jannik Sinner and Swiatek’s positive tests, the Aussie hasn’t held back.

Back then, he called the doping scandals involving top tennis stars “disgusting.” But what really happened? Former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) in August 2024 and took a one-month ban. The ITIA later found her positive test came from melatonin, a non-prescription sleep aid from Poland, which she used for jet lag.

On the men’s side, Jannik Sinner tested positive for clostebol in March 2024, a banned performance enhancer. The banned anabolic steroid, Clostebol, showed up in his tests at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Later, Sinner explained that it got into his system unintentionally after his former physiotherapist applied an over-the-counter spray containing the banned substance.

He still faced a three-month ban this year, from February 9 to May 4. Which Kyrgios and a few other pros weren’t pleased to hear. But coming back, Sinner knew the repercussions and backlash he would have to overcome.

Jannik Sinner on returning to the court post-ban

The Italian hadn’t played a match since his Australian Open win over Alexander Zverev on January 26, finally making his return on May 4 at the Italian Open. Wanting to set the record straight before stepping back on court, Sinner told ORF Südtirol, “Now that we have less than a month to go, we’re training very, very hard. Hopefully, we’ll get some momentum going again ahead of the clay season. It certainly won’t be easy for me. The first games will be really difficult. But hopefully I’ll be able to get back into the rhythm and then we’ll see how it goes.”

He also opened up about how the unexpected break changed his mindset. “I think at the beginning of the three months, it was quite nice. A bit of time away from all the grind, I spent time with family with friends. I was doing new things and getting to know myself better, finding out where I stand. I think it helped me a lot,” he said.

The suspension, starting February 9, kept Sinner out of tournaments and away from his coaches, Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill. Under WADA rules, he couldn’t train with other pros until April 13. But his team had a plan to keep him sharp, just minus the tennis balls. Former physical trainer Marco Panichi said the break was a blessing in disguise, sharing that Sinner “rediscovered himself” with skiing, fashion shows, and museum trips. As his comeback date approached, Sinner swapped the slopes for the Monte-Carlo Country Club’s clay courts.

After some tough losses at the Italian Open, French Open, and Halle—where he was the defending champ— Jannik Sinner stormed back to win his second title of the season at Wimbledon. But the story isn't over yet. With voices like Nick Kyrgios weighing in, can Sinner hold onto that No.1 ranking and grab even more titles?