Nick Kyrgios Left in Disbelief as Jannik Sinner Earns ‘Smartest Player’ Tag on Tour

Jannik Sinner is on everyone’s mind. After that incredible run last year—starting with his first Grand Slam in Melbourne and capping the season with an ATP Finals crown—the Italian looked unstoppable. Eight titles, a No.1 ranking, and a spotlight that just wouldn’t fade. But then came March and a doping controversy that rocked his off-court world. Nick Kyrgios quickly became a recurring voice on social media. Now, even with the WADA case closed after a three-month ban and a fresh Wimbledon title in his pocket, Sinner can’t catch a break from Kyrgios.

On Sunday, the Mubadala Citi Open’s social media team posted a fun video: players reveal who they think is the smartest on tour. Emma Raducanu, Andrey Rublev, Madison Keys, and more dished out varied answers, but Sinner’s name stood out. Daniil Medvedev and Lorenzo Musetti both called him the smartest, with Musetti adding, “I don’t have to explain this.”

Kyrgios, however, rolled with Casper Ruud. His reasoning? He “feels like he’s (Casper) very smart and got his stuff sorted.” But when Jannik Sinner’s name cropped up, Kyrgios replied under the post, “Sinner is an OUTRAGEOUS person to say right now 🫩🫩🫩😂😂😂.” The rivalry just won’t cool down.

Since Sinner’s positive test for clostebol came to light, the Aussie never let the issue go. Kyrgios continually aired his frustrations about how the four-time Grand Slam champ’s case played out, always ready with another jab. Just last week, he jumped at the chance to question Sinner for rehiring his former physical trainer.

Last year, Jannik Sinner tested positive for the banned substance clostebol in March 2024. But the public only found out in August. At the time, Sinner explained that Ferrara and physiotherapist Gianmarco Naldi came forth about how the contamination occurred. According to the No.1’s statements, Ferrara bought Trofodermin, an over-the-counter spray with clostebol. He passed it to Naldi, who used it for a finger cut and then massaged Jannik—accidentally exposing him to the substance. Afterward, the slam champion split ways with both Ferrara and Naldi.

Then last week, Sinner announced that he brought back Umberto Ferrara just ahead of the US Open swing. And Kyrgios wasn’t about to let this slide. He fired off on X, “He got the same doc back gentlemen we have been played ladies and gentlemen🥔🥔🥔🥔🥔.” Then, amongst other names, he later added, “Unfortunately, this isn’t @TennisCentel,” for those who missed the reference—it’s a parody tennis news account. Adding to the drama, Nick even cast doubt on Sinner’s Wimbledon triumph just two weeks ago!

Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon win earns Aussie’s outrage

On July 13, Sinner stunned Wimbledon by snapping Carlos Alcaraz’s winning streak, rallying after dropping the first set to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. The roar of 15,000 fans at Centre Court marked a historic moment. But Nick Kyrgios had other thoughts. After the final, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist took to X and posted, “Wimby wrapped up ☘️ REPLY with 1 word on how we feel about it 🤷🏽‍♂️,” making it clear he wasn’t exactly thrilled.

Kyrgios expressed even sharper feelings on July 10, after Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic to reach his first Wimbledon final. He didn’t hold back with his take on Sinner and Iga Swiatek, both of whom served doping bans. Nick said, “At the end of the day, the decision has been made, and it’s kind of in the past. Do I think it’s a good look for the sport that Iga Swiatek and Sinner are in the final at Wimbledon after serving a ban? I don’t think it’s a good look for the sport. And I think people could agree.”

Swiatek, the Wimbledon women’s champion, faced a one-month ban for testing positive for heart medication trimetazidine, caused by contamination from a non-prescription melatonin product sold in Poland. Despite this, Kyrgios hasn’t stopped voicing his frustration. Months ago, he called these top tennis stars’ doping cases “disgusting” and slammed how the sport handled it. “I just think that it’s been handled horrifically in our sport… Two world number ones both getting done for doping is disgusting for our sport. It’s a horrible look.”

On the court, Jannik Sinner sat out the Canadian Masters at the National Bank Open, while Nick Kyrgios played doubles at the Citi Open but exited in the first round. Both are looking to bounce back stronger, but the off-court drama seems far from over. Will we finally see an end to this debate, or is the tension just getting started?