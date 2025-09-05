Novak Djokovic Addresses Retirement After Admitting Biggest Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Challenge

Novak Djokovic’s US Open journey ends with a tough pill to swallow. The 24-time Grand Slam champ aimed for his 25th, but second-seed Carlos Alcaraz was just too strong. Despite a solid fight, Nole fell short after the second-set tiebreak, losing 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 to the young Spaniard. But Djokovic isn’t the only one feeling the heat this year.

He was candid about the challenges posed by two standout players this season. Djokovic reached the semifinals in all major titles of 2025, but Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz played at a level that tested him deeply.

Speaking to the press, Novak Djokovic said, “I lost 3 out of 4 slams in semis against these guys. So, they’re just too good, you know? Playing on a really high level.” He added, revealing what happened in his match against Alcaraz, “Unfortunately, I ran out of gas after the second set. I think I had enough energy to battle him and to keep up with his rhythm for two sets. After that, I was just out and he kept going, so.”

Earlier this season, it was Sinner who stopped Djokovic twice—once at Roland Garros and then Wimbledon. “That’s kind of what I felt this year also with Jannik. Yeah, best of five makes it very, very difficult for me to play them. Particularly if it’s the end stages of the Grand Slam,” Novak noted, already looking ahead to his next shot at a major. But could there really be a next time?

It’s been a challenging year for the Serbian GOAT. He celebrated his 100th career title at Geneva before Roland Garros, but a major crown has eluded him since the 2023 US Open. With age and recurring injuries creeping in, questions about retirement naturally arise. Still, Djokovic remains firm: Retiring isn’t on his mind just yet.

After his tough Wimbledon loss in July, many wondered if Djokovic would return to Centre Court. But the seven-time champ dropped a determined hint: “Hopefully it’s not my last match on the Centre Court,” he said. “I’m not planning to finish my Wimbledon career today. So I’m planning to come back definitely at least one more time, play on the Centre Court, for sure.”

On the other hand, Novak Djokovic’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, who has long hoped his son would retire soon, dropped a hint about Novak’s future plans a year ago. “When Novak finishes his tennis career, he will live in his city, Belgrade, his country, Serbia,” he shared in an interview reported by Express.co.uk. “I think there is no greater satisfaction, pride, and success than your child spreading the glory of his people and his country all over the world.”

It’s been tough to tell whether Nole will keep pushing forward or call it a day. After all, he’s the last of the Big Four still standing on the tour. Not to mention, he’s been openly honest about the challenges his body throws his way as time ticks on.

Novak Djokovic reveals thoughts on his schedule going ahead

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner continue to be serious threats at major tournaments, fueling tennis fans’ questions about the 38-year-old and his retirement plans. At a U.S. Open press conference this summer, Djokovic opened up: “I’m asking myself questions of course more nowadays than I have been ever before in terms of, like, how long do I want to keep going at this level, and how do I want to approach my schedule to kind of extend my career, because I really want to play.”

The Serb has played just 11 tournaments in the last eight months, mainly making deep runs in Grand Slams and the Miami Open, where he lost a tough match to rising star Jakub Mensik while dealing with an eye infection. He even used eye drops during the changeover.

Still, he made history by winning his 100th title at Geneva, and while he didn’t claim a tour title last year, the Gold Medal at the Paris Olympics remains one of his proudest achievements. His reduced schedule has been a deliberate choice.

After Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic skipped warm-up tournaments in Montreal, Washington, and Cincinnati to rest, jumping straight into the US Open. Remarkably, he featured in his 53rd career Grand Slam semifinal. Overall, Novak boasts a win-loss record of 397-55 at majors.

He added, “I still feel like I enjoy myself competing, can be very hard on myself and my team, I know that, but I still feel like I have game left in me, you know, to play at the highest level. As I said before several times, as long as I have that feeling really of that level is still alive, is still present, I feel like I want to keep going. I want to keep pushing myself to see, you know, whether I can have a shot at another slam or, you know, any big tournaments.”

His effort against Carlos proved that spirit. Though he lost, Nole fought hard in the first two sets. Alcaraz, however, was unstoppable: Acing seven serves to Djokovic’s four, winning 83% on first serves, and breaking Novak four times to his two double faults.

Alcaraz will now face either Jannik Sinner or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic’s next move remains uncertain. Will he return for the Asian Swing? The tennis world waits eagerly. Share your thoughts in the comments below! And follow the US Open updates on the EssentiallySport Live Blog!