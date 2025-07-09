Novak Djokovic Addresses Scary Fall in Wimbledon Quarter Finals as He Awaits Physio Checkup

Novak Djokovic proves he’s unstoppable! The 38-year-old Serbian bounced back from a set down against Flavio Cobolli to reach his 14th Wimbledon semifinal. This season has shown flashes of promise, but injuries kept cropping up. At the Australian Open, he withdrew from the semis due to a hamstring injury. Then, at Miami, a swollen eyelid cost him the title. But here at SW19, he’s powering through—despite an ugly fall that raised some concerns.

On July 9, Novak battled for 3 hours and 11 minutes to topple the No. 22 seed with a score of 6-7, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4. After dropping the first set to Alex de Minaur in the previous round, Djokovic found himself trailing again. But just like on Monday, the Serbian locked in, found his rhythm, and delivered when it mattered most. Even a slip on the grass late in the fourth set didn’t stop him; after a brief pause, he got up and sealed the win. When asked about the fall post-match, Djokovic kept his cool. “Well, I finished the match, so,” he joked.

However, it’s certainly going to weigh on him and he doesn’t need that going ahead. As he added, “It was a few points, but I had a nasty slip, but that’s what happens when you play on the grass. I actually think I didn’t so far this year. It’s a bit surprising because the way I move on the grass with a lot of sliding and very aggressive movement, you know. You’re expected to fall and have this kind of situation, so it did come at an awkward moment, but somehow I managed to find a good serve and pull it out. Obviously, I’m gonna visit this subject now with my physio, and hopefully, I’ll be well in two days.”

via Imago Novak Djokovic during his third round match Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 6, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK – 05 Jul 2025

On the bright side, this win makes Novak Djokovic the second-oldest semifinalist in Wimbledon history, behind only Ken Rosewall, who was 39 when he lost to Jimmy Connors in the 1974 final. Djokovic is chasing history, aiming for his seventh consecutive Wimbledon final—a feat that would tie Roger Federer’s legendary mark. Federer, of course, holds the record with eight Wimbledon titles.

Now the tension is rising! Novak’s next challenge is a rematch against the dominant Jannik Sinner, their last encounter also at the 2023 Wimbledon semis. Will Djokovic make it two wins in a row? Don’t miss a moment of the Wimbledon drama—follow our Live Blog for all the latest updates!

So far, Novak has been the clear favorite to win the title this year—after all, he’s done it seven times before! But the last two years haven’t been easy, with rising stars Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz stealing the spotlight. Even his ex-coach has tipped him to claim the Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy this year. But does Nole believe it?

Novak Djokovic gives his thoughts on winning this time

On July 7, after his win over Alex de Minaur, Novak faced a question about whether he agrees with Goran Ivanisevic’s take that he’s the favorite to win against younger stars like the current World No.1 and No.2.

But Djokovic kept it real: “I love Goran and I’m happy he loves me back but I don’t think I’m a favorite against these guys at the moment. I think they are, both of them. But I do probably have my best chance here against them. If it comes down to me facing one of them or two of them, which I hope so… that means I’ll proceed to the finals… then I’ll obviously look for my best game to win.”

So far, Novak Djokovic’s journey at Wimbledon has been steady, with wins over Alexandre Muller, Dan Evans, and Miomir Kecmanovic. Against de Minaur, he dropped a rare 6-1 set—his first-ever breadstick at SW19—but bounced back in classic Djokovic style. “I think I do have a chance,” he said. “There’s no doubt about it. I think my results on grass, even in the previous years, are a testament to my confidence on this surface. I’ve been playing some really good tennis this year. I feel good about myself. I feel confident. I feel motivated to go all the way. Let’s see what happens.”

With his 102nd Wimbledon win, Djokovic improved to 26-8 on the season and edged closer to a record-extending 25th major. If he clinches the title, he’ll tie Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon crowns. The former No. 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings has lost the past two Wimbledon finals to Carlos Alcaraz, adding fuel to this year’s fire.

Now, as the clock ticks down to his next match against Jannik Sinner—who already beat him at the Roland Garros semifinals this year—the big question is: can Djokovic turn the tables and book his spot in yet another Wimbledon final?