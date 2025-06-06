‘Novak (Djokovic) Can Make It but…’- Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Offers Bold Opinion Ahead of Sinner Clash at the French Open

Novak Djokovic is on the rise again. He won Roland Garros in 2016, 2021, and 2023, but the competition is heating up. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner hasn’t dropped a set at this French Open and threatens to end Djokovic’s bid for a 25th Grand Slam and fourth clay major. Is Nole worried? Not really! After beating Alexander Zverev in the quarters, he said, “Playing best-of-five, late stages of a grand slam against No 1 in the world, you can’t get more motivated than that for me at this age.” What are his chances against Sinner?

Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena Williams’ ex-coach, shared his take on the matchup. Speaking on Instagram on June 6, he gave a surprising prediction: “Of course, Novak can make it but, I think the chances of Sinner are bigger.” But is it really?

Their head-to-head is tied 4-4, but Sinner has won four of the last five meetings, including their Australian Open semifinal last year. Djokovic is the seasoned pro at Roland Garros with seven finals appearances, while this is only Sinner’s second semifinal in six tries. The Italian has yet to reach a French Open final.

Mouratoglou also expects a final showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Alcaraz is battling Lorenzo Musetti, and the coach believes Alcaraz will win because he’s “faster, more powerful, more touch, more creativity,” setting up a fierce final clash.

On Djokovic’s chances against Sinner, Mouratoglou said, “I think it’s difficult to see Novak winning if Sinner is at the top of his game the way he is, since the start of the tournament. It’s going to be a physical battle, and if it lasts in five sets, difficult to think that Novak can do it. But with Novak you never know.”

True to form, Nole just defeated Zverev in the quarters, dropping only the first set before powering through 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Though Jannik Sinner’s clay record edges Djokovic’s (10-1 vs. 9-2), Nole’s recent form is impressive, especially after winning his 100th title in Geneva before Paris.

Mouratoglou calls it a tricky situation. “So he’s surprising already, for a guy who lost in the first round of the two Masters 1000 he played on clay this year, but it’s Novak. It’s not anyone, it’s Novak.” It’s true. Even Andre Agassi recently shared his views on the kind of player Novak is.

Agassi told the Served podcast with Andy Roddick that Novak Djokovic goes into “hype lockdown mode” after a few early shots, making points nearly impossible to win. Djokovic mixes defense and sudden offense with deadly court coverage. Agassi summed it up: “It’s like he wants to beat you; it’s like he wants to beat your mom, too.”

In the end, only time will tell who takes the win later today. What’s Nole’s take on facing Jannik again?

Novak Djokovic opens up about facing the World No.1

The Italian has dismantled opponents with sharp precision, forcing them on the back foot from the start. Against Alexander Bublik and Jiri Lehecka, his rivals celebrated winning their first game like a victory. Djokovic said, “I know what to expect from Jannik. He’s going to come out. He’s going to play on a very high level, as he did basically every tournament that he played in the last year and a half. I don’t expect anything less from him.”

Sinner’s game is firing on all cylinders. His strokes are crisp, pace blistering, and the ball zips past opponents before they react. Saying he hasn’t dropped a set in five matches almost understates it. Three sets were bagels, and three ended 6-1. Against Bublik, Sinner hit 31 winners, made 13 errors, and wasn’t broken, despite only 56 percent first serves. “Felt like today I was very, very consistent from the back of the court,” Sinner said. “I think that paid off a lot throughout the whole match.”

Sinner knows Djokovic’s experience is a huge factor. The Serbian is 14 years older and has 14 more years of big-match wins. “He has shown now in the last period that he is back to the level,” Sinner said. “He plays very, very well, so it’s going to be quite tactical, but very, very difficult. He’s such an experienced player, 24 Grand Slams. I think that says everything.”

Only hours remain before they face off at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Will Jannik reach his first Roland Garros final, or will Novak power through to his eighth? The stage is set—share your thoughts in the comments below!